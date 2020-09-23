 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Scales of justice prevail in fishing fraud
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was
*shades*
a lot on the line

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheaters never prosper...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a hell of a lot of time and money spent by investigators looking into a fishing contest cheat.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this sounded familiar, but nope, apparently cheating is just very common in fishing tournaments because a quick google turned up dozens and dozens of cases.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: I thought this sounded familiar, but nope, apparently cheating is just very common in fishing tournaments because a quick google turned up dozens and dozens of cases.


We see what's really important here.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha yesssss

I am addicted to the reality show North Woods Law. A 3 year investigation into a stolen ATV. Park rangers rescuing geese with broken wings. So many illegal hunters baiting deer. I've invited friends over to drink beer and watch episodes and yell MST3K style. Everything is so low-stakes but who can resist watching cops who care about animals and actually ticket litterbugs? Fark yeah!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

I caught you  a fish.....But I eated it....
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raoul Eaton: That was a hell of a lot of time and money spent by investigators looking into a fishing contest cheat.


Fishing tournaments are serious business. Just ask anyone that has entered one. Like asking vegans or crossfit enthusiasts to tell you about their lifestyle.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Hahaha yesssss

I am addicted to the reality show North Woods Law. A 3 year investigation into a stolen ATV. Park rangers rescuing geese with broken wings. So many illegal hunters baiting deer. I've invited friends over to drink beer and watch episodes and yell MST3K style. Everything is so low-stakes but who can resist watching cops who care about animals and actually ticket litterbugs? Fark yeah!


Litter bugs belong on a cross. Sounds amusing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Tsheimers: Raoul Eaton: That was a hell of a lot of time and money spent by investigators looking into a fishing contest cheat.

Fishing tournaments are serious business. Just ask anyone that has entered one. Like asking vegans or crossfit enthusiasts to tell you about their lifestyle.


'Cept the vegans and crossfit enthusiasts are a HELL of a lot less likely to be lying to you about what they've done.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GodComplex: Bennie Crabtree: Hahaha yesssss

I am addicted to the reality show North Woods Law. A 3 year investigation into a stolen ATV. Park rangers rescuing geese with broken wings. So many illegal hunters baiting deer. I've invited friends over to drink beer and watch episodes and yell MST3K style. Everything is so low-stakes but who can resist watching cops who care about animals and actually ticket litterbugs? Fark yeah!

Litter bugs belong on a cross. Sounds amusing.


Well at least it gets them out in the open air.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Al Tsheimers: Raoul Eaton: That was a hell of a lot of time and money spent by investigators looking into a fishing contest cheat.

Fishing tournaments are serious business. Just ask anyone that has entered one. Like asking vegans or crossfit enthusiasts to tell you about their lifestyle.

'Cept the vegans and crossfit enthusiasts are a HELL of a lot less likely to be lying to you about what they've done.


I knew someone in college that was "outed" as a "fake" vegan. I couldn't give a sh*t but it created a minor stir.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skyotter: I thought this sounded familiar, but nope, apparently cheating is just very common in fishing tournaments because a quick google turned up dozens and dozens of cases.


Hey, it's a fish eat fish in the competitive fishing game.
 
Wynn Duffy's Eyebrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, Kamron? Like with a K?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Litter bugs belong on a cross.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is a long, but interesting read, about fish tournament cheating...


https://grantland.com/features/bass-f​i​shing-cheaters/
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The first time I saw competitive fly fishing was the same week I cut my cable.

There are some things better left out of the Bro-o-sphere.
 
