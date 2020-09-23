 Skip to content
(The Union Leader)   Mainiacs are done with heroin, switched entirely to fentanyl   (unionleader.com) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat is awful. No snark. Just...don't. Please.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: This shiat is awful. No snark. Just...don't. Please.


I would have thought, given how popular it is, that it must be a farking epic high?

/you're not wrong
//don't. It will kill you
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Doesn't take much to kill even a serious junkie. Don't play with that stuff.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like a self correcting problem.
 
alex10294
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's cheap because you can transport a lot of it easily since it's so potent. You don't need much in terms of weight. I give it to my patients in the hospital all the time, and have never had an adverse event because I give appropriate doses.  It actually gets patients less "high" than the other stuff I give.  It's a good drug for hospital pain, and that's about it. Using an unknown dose at home is borderline suicidal.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Doesn't take much to kill even a serious junkie. Don't play with that stuff.


It only takes a tiny little speck about the size of Mickey Rooney.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: ChubbyTiger: Doesn't take much to kill even a serious junkie. Don't play with that stuff.

It only takes a tiny little speck about the size of Mickey Rooney.


It just so happens to be Mickey Rooney's birthday! Coincidence? Yeah, probably
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
they said street value seized $720K. wonder how much they got for it.
 
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The opioid epidemic was solved in 2017.

It's weird that you guys don't remember.
 
Brakeline
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand it. From what I've seen (Discover or some shiat... with the narrator speaking with a low voice, that I wish I had so my entire career could be voice-overs for TV programs), heroin and the like cause people to pass out.  Is that really fun or does the buzz get em feeling really great that they can laze about and experience nothing all day?  Why do heroin addicts want to get high other than the drug?  What's a heroin high like?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unfortunately it's used to cut other drugs with tragic results.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Brakeline: I don't understand it. From what I've seen (Discover or some shiat... with the narrator speaking with a low voice, that I wish I had so my entire career could be voice-overs for TV programs), heroin and the like cause people to pass out.  Is that really fun or does the buzz get em feeling really great that they can laze about and experience nothing all day?  Why do heroin addicts want to get high other than the drug?  What's a heroin high like?


Do you like gladiator movies?
 
spleef420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was given fentanyl at the hospital right before the nurse shoved an 8" aluminum spike in my side to drain an intestinal abscess. They could've cut off both arms and all three legs and I don't think I'd have felt it or given half a fark.

When used/administered properly, fentanyl isn't half bad.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Listen, opiates are a real biatch to get addicted to. Trust me on this one.

But legalizing the MF'ers is seriously the best way to go on this. At least you can standardize the doses and prevent OD's. If you want to save human life, that's what's needed. It's really exactly that simple.

But whatever. No-knock-warrants, incineration of the 4th amendment... that must continue unabated.
 
melfunction [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think putting the poppy growers out of business would change a lot of politics in Asia and where ever opium is processed into heroin. If it was cheaper it could help lower crime rate. There used to be places you could have your drugs tested for strength. There was a weekly radio report of street drug testing back in the '70s.
So a cheaper, more reliable product for people who are addicted, and need to kill themselves a little every night.
 
sophus_tree
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

spleef420: I was given fentanyl at the hospital right before the nurse shoved an 8" aluminum spike in my side to drain an intestinal abscess. They could've cut off both arms and all three legs and I don't think I'd have felt it or given half a fark.

When used/administered properly, fentanyl isn't half bad.


Yep.  I had a grand total of 5 MICROgrams (other medication dosages are in milligrams) when things went from bad to worse and nothing else was working.  It took me from screaming pain to okay, that hurts, but I can function now.  It didn't last long for me.  Told the nurse that they had 30 minutes to get the images they wanted before I start screaming again so they could figure out WTF was wrong with my insides.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Straight Outta Wells Branch: This shiat is awful. No snark. Just...don't. Please.

I would have thought, given how popular it is, that it must be a farking epic high?

/you're not wrong
//don't. It will kill you


Used to be that people's livers beginning to give out because of hep C was a prime suspect in OD deaths of highly experienced junkies. Now there's just less margin for error, because fentanyl is so farking potent. As it has made its way into the dope supply, my list of dead loser long time acquaintances has grown steadily apace.
/ Might be another one soon.
// Has used his successful insanely expensive Hep C treatment as an excuse to resume bad habits
/// Now drinks like a chav on Spanish holiday, and is complaining that he can't find good coke anymore.
//// I give him somewhere between 2 weeks and 2 months to resume injecting opiates.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: spleef420: I was given fentanyl at the hospital right before the nurse shoved an 8" aluminum spike in my side to drain an intestinal abscess. They could've cut off both arms and all three legs and I don't think I'd have felt it or given half a fark.

When used/administered properly, fentanyl isn't half bad.

Yep.  I had a grand total of 5 MICROgrams (other medication dosages are in milligrams) when things went from bad to worse and nothing else was working.  It took me from screaming pain to okay, that hurts, but I can function now.  It didn't last long for me.  Told the nurse that they had 30 minutes to get the images they wanted before I start screaming again so they could figure out WTF was wrong with my insides.


5 mcg is a super small dose, even for fentanyl.  I'm guessing you actually had 50mcg.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spleef420: I was given fentanyl at the hospital right before the nurse shoved an 8" aluminum spike in my side to drain an intestinal abscess. They could've cut off both arms and all three legs and I don't think I'd have felt it or given half a fark.

When used/administered properly, fentanyl isn't half bad.


Friend had a colonoscopy and tells a similar story.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sophus_tree: [Fark user image 425x239]


Carfentanil is the bomb. Coming soon! Because it's not much harder than Fentanyl to manufacture.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Still no cure for pain.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Friend had a colonoscopy and tells a similar story.


The trick is to keep the story, really, really short.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dark brew: 5 mcg is a super small dose, even for fentanyl. I'm guessing you actually had 50mcg.


Could be.  I was so out of it, I don't remember much of that time period.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Still no cure for pain.


Sure there is.  Dying makes all pain go away.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: dark brew: 5 mcg is a super small dose, even for fentanyl. I'm guessing you actually had 50mcg.

Could be.  I was so out of it, I don't remember much of that time period.


25 mcg is the smallest dose I give when doping people up in the ambulance, and that's for either very small or very old people.  200 pound person would get 100 mcg to start.

It's a great drug for my purpose, I hardly ever go to dilaudid or morphine any more.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Thsts progress in a way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dark brew: SpaceyCat: dark brew: 5 mcg is a super small dose, even for fentanyl. I'm guessing you actually had 50mcg.

Could be.  I was so out of it, I don't remember much of that time period.

25 mcg is the smallest dose I give when doping people up in the ambulance, and that's for either very small or very old people.  200 pound person would get 100 mcg to start.

It's a great drug for my purpose, I hardly ever go to dilaudid or morphine any more.


Do you need a doctor approval to give that in an ambulance?

Not that it matters, I'm just remembering the stories about how some first responders weren't allowed carry narcan
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: Listen, opiates are a real biatch to get addicted to. Trust me on this one.

But legalizing the MF'ers is seriously the best way to go on this. At least you can standardize the doses and prevent OD's. If you want to save human life, that's what's needed. It's really exactly that simple.

But whatever. No-knock-warrants, incineration of the 4th amendment... that must continue unabated.


Yes but there's a lot more money to be made in keeping all drugs illegal.  Those private prisons don't fund themselves.  Plus cops would really be bored not pulling over cars for burnt out tail lights in order to go on a fishing expedition.

Drug addiction is a medical problem.  The sooner we stop locking people up for that the better off we will be.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dark brew: 25 mcg is the smallest dose I give when doping people up in the ambulance


They only had morphine in the ambulance, though they tried it.  I felt the "WEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!" for about 10 seconds and then went back to screaming.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: dark brew: SpaceyCat: dark brew: 5 mcg is a super small dose, even for fentanyl. I'm guessing you actually had 50mcg.

Could be.  I was so out of it, I don't remember much of that time period.

25 mcg is the smallest dose I give when doping people up in the ambulance, and that's for either very small or very old people.  200 pound person would get 100 mcg to start.

It's a great drug for my purpose, I hardly ever go to dilaudid or morphine any more.

Do you need a doctor approval to give that in an ambulance?

Not that it matters, I'm just remembering the stories about how some first responders weren't allowed carry narcan


Doctor approval comes in the form of a set of standing written orders we follow.  So if a person is in pain, I follow the pain control protocol and select which medicine I want to use.  We carry around 40 medications and only actually have to contact a ER physician for 2 of them in certain instances (magnesium sulfate for pre-ecclampsia and pitocin for postpartum hemorrhage).  Everything else is up to my judgment and what I can defend.  This is for Idaho though, other states are more restrictive and make their medics call in for almost everything (CA and NJ come to mind).
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Still no cure for pain.


That's a morphine reference I'm fond of.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dark brew: Drug addiction is a medical problem. The sooner we stop locking people up for that the better off we will be.


I agree.
 
