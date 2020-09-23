 Skip to content
(Engadget)   Google will now show you how bad COVID-19 is on their maps   (engadget.com) divider line
Acidicnads
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Instagram to launch its new "Covid Stories" feature any day now.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lovely, but why only screenshots and not a link?
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Herding cats: Don't let anyone tell you it's easy...Classic Super Bowl Commercial EDS.com 2000
Youtube qola8nvoZm4
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess it is safer to only use Apple Map now.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good thing we haven't been mandated tracking apps... Yet.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1600 Black Lives Matters, Washington, DC seems to be the epicenter.
 
mtarte [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So is it just bad on THEIR maps or is it bad on other maps as well?  I hear Rand McNally never washes his hands.
 
