(NYPost)   Duo arrested after dismembered body found on golf course. Some golf joke involving a club and a hole in one would be good here   (nypost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Math duo play a game called "16 holes with one man, no clubs, at one club."
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Damn, I sliced it again!"
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess that body lost its membership.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait until they discover that the Duo was originally part of a Barbershop Quartet.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See the terrifying tale in real color in Alfred Hitchcock's newest suspense thriller..."GOLF!".
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a joke about shanking here but I'm lazy
 
grouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Caddy Slash.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
keyassets.timeincuk.netView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They arrested 2 people in case they got a hole in one
 
brizzle365
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What happens when you misconstrue the meaning of a ball washer.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Regular Rom-com with a couple of cutups.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brizzle365: What happens when you misconstrue the meaning of a ball washer.


Reading that made me cross my legs and cringe
 
DoBeDoBeLurk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ph-files.imgix.netView Full Size

WELL, THAT GUY SHOULD'VE DONE HIS DAILY LANGUAGE LESSON, SHOULDN'T HE?
 
Mukster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning regarding the cutting of a Achilles heel and slicing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was it a skins game?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Geesh, I thought I was a hacker.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Lots of players fall to pieces on the back 9.  Happens all the time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Wait until they discover that the Duo was originally part of a Barbershop Quartet.


From Skokie, Illinois?
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like subby is having a putting from the rough day.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Was it Perry Mason?
 
Dryad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the cops already knew who the suspects were, and a dive team knew where to look to find a two-year old dump site, someone talked.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sandy:
Carl I want you to kill all the gophers on the golf course
Carl Spackler:
Correct me if I'm wrong Sandy, but if I kill all the golfers they'll lock me up and throw away the key.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guess it wasn't a membered's only club.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
INSEET GOLF JOKE HERE
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chitownmike: brizzle365: What happens when you misconstrue the meaning of a ball washer.

Reading that made me cross my legs and cringe


It made my putter sputter.
 
rikerdude
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, those greens-fees do cost an arm and a leg.
 
