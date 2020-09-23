 Skip to content
(WCRZ Flint)   Dwarf gator let loose in Michigan's Clinton River last July has apparently gotten bigger   (wcrz.com) divider line
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the PFAS, e. coli, and other toxic waste in the Clinton River will kill whatever this all too soon.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The solution is to fill the river with humpback whales.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially don't try to capture sting rays like Steve Irwin did.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/winter
//gorillas
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Someone should fine that dwarf for doing this.
 
guidonet9
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hardcore photographic evidence:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dwarf alligators sounds like a pet breeding project gone horribly wrong or a Time Bandits sequel that mated with Crocodile Dundee
 
dbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
dwarf gator?

That's a thing?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dwarf caiman, maybe?
 
