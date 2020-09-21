 Skip to content
(MSN)   Not so great, if you ask Subby   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Firearm, Handgun, Semi-automatic pistol, Rifle, Sunday, 3-year-old great-nephew, negligent gun owner, Childhood  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eeesh.  He looks like Steve Bannon.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His great-uncle, 61-year-old James Romano, admitted to smoking two marijuana cigarettes before the child was dropped off at the home Sunday in Juniper Inlet Colony, according to The Palm Beach Post. He also told police that he forgot he had left the 9-mm. semi-automatic handgun in the kitchen drawer that day.

See what could happen if you legalize marijuana?
 
ryant123
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The gun control issue would vanish over night if gun owners just stopped shooting people and stopped leaving their guns laying around for children to find and shoot people.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ryant123: The gun control issue would vanish over night if gun owners just stopped shooting people and stopped leaving their guns laying around for children to find and shoot people.


Ohwaityourserious
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ladies and gentlemen: your responsible gun owner of the day!
 
creckert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hate it when I can't find my gun and it's in that drawer next to the batteries and the taco bell sauce packets
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Ohwaityourserious


Do you let your gunsmith customers know they shouldn't shoot innocent people with their guns, or leave them out for kids to find? 

They sure sound like they need to hear the message.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

creckert: I hate it when I can't find my gun and it's in that drawer next to the batteries and the taco bell sauce packets


Because you never know when that pack of hot dogs is gonna need a shootin'
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not great, but not terrible.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Someone should have taught that kid to stay out of stuff that don't belong to them.

Right, responsible gun owners?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least Grunkle James isn't Drunkle James.
 
