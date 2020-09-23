 Skip to content
(The Hill)   California's Creek Fire is now single most massive wildfire in state's history, burning 286,519 acres in Fresno and Madera counties (so far)   (thehill.com) divider line
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a week of bad news.

Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such an odd name for a large fire. Or any fire for that matter. A creek is a running body of water, ffs. It really confuses the narrative and urgency.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
until november
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wooooooo! We're #1!!!!!
 
tasteme
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Australia watches in dismay as millions of tons of greenhouse gas disperse around the globe. Round 2 of the entire continent ablaze. But, don't worry. Trumpy said it will cool again and we'll all be happy. What a wonderful man. He's the leader for me.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone has any idea just how much we need to change this country in the next couple years. Between climate, economy, and social justice alone.... just an unreal amount of change necessary.

/like i've said many times - biden/harris need to be the best administration in us history and by a long shot
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What was the sex of the baby?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh no. Not Fresno. The pollution from the meth labs must be incalculable.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Today one of my colleagues shared with us a report he recently saw that showed that the water content of the trees in a lot of California forests is lower than the standard for cured lumber. It's pretty damn bad.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
August Complex fire is over 800,000 acres and crackles with laughter over the Creek fire's puny wood
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shryke: Such an odd name for a large fire. Or any fire for that matter. A creek is a running body of water, ffs. It really confuses the narrative and urgency.


The Camp Fire was worse.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am a backpacker. The feeling you get when you enter a burn area is a feeling of loss that is hard to describe.

Most people will never see these places that have burned. The smoke that hangs over the sky though, is hundreds, if not thousands of years of forest gone almost in an instant.

I grew up near hear and spent lots of time in these forest, so this fire (and the SQF complex) are hitting close to home.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
jesus, nine times the size of san Francisco, abt 440 square miles
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did the cops shoot someone there?
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not even close to being the largest fire.  Not by a long shot.

Also, this year is not a contender for the most fires.

California has been mismanaging the forests for decades.  This is a known problem and there are known steps to take to reduce the effects.  All ignored.  You can't do controlled burns because of air pollution.  Well look at the air quality now.  Can't clear brush because it might disturb the wildlife.  That wildlife is now burned to death.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Today one of my colleagues shared with us a report he recently saw that showed that the water content of the trees in a lot of California forests is lower than the standard for cured lumber. It's pretty damn bad.


This is the second year in a row Vegas hasn't had a monsoon season. I've lived here 25 years and I've never seen it this dry even for the desert.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If your personal situation permits, please consider donating your time or money to the American Red Cross
 
inner ted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've never been so happy to see the rain
/ ask me how I feel in March
/ na , anything is better than the smoke and fire
/ k maybe not everything
 
Fivekiller
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Not even close to being the largest fire.  Not by a long shot.

Also, this year is not a contender for the most fires.

California has been mismanaging the forests for decades.  This is a known problem and there are known steps to take to reduce the effects.  All ignored.  You can't do controlled burns because of air pollution.  Well look at the air quality now.  Can't clear brush because it might disturb the wildlife.  That wildlife is now burned to death.


Did you know that the vast majority of land burned is National Forest, which is under the jurisdiction of and managed by the USDA. I might be reaching here.....but isn't that under the Federal Executive Branch?
 
uck It
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Oh no. Not Fresno. The pollution from the meth labs must be incalculable.


I just feel bad for the fire having to consume Fresno.
 
CJCar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: OgreMagi: Not even close to being the largest fire.  Not by a long shot.

Also, this year is not a contender for the most fires.

California has been mismanaging the forests for decades.  This is a known problem and there are known steps to take to reduce the effects.  All ignored.  You can't do controlled burns because of air pollution.  Well look at the air quality now.  Can't clear brush because it might disturb the wildlife.  That wildlife is now burned to death.

Did you know that the vast majority of land burned is National Forest, which is under the jurisdiction of and managed by the USDA. I might be reaching here.....but isn't that under the Federal Executive Branch?


Did you know the vast majority of the national forest in California is managed by California and they receive a grant to do so?  That's the money being threatened since the state clearly hasn't been doing the job they were paid to do.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Not even close to being the largest fire.  Not by a long shot.

Also, this year is not a contender for the most fires.

California has been mismanaging the forests for decades.  This is a known problem and there are known steps to take to reduce the effects.  All ignored.  You can't do controlled burns because of air pollution.  Well look at the air quality now.  Can't clear brush because it might disturb the wildlife.  That wildlife is now burned to death.


They are talking single fires.  Most large fires (such as the August Complex at 840k acres) are multiple fires that merge together.  The Creek fire they are saying is the largest single fire in California history.  So yes, California has had numerous fires that are a lot larger than this one, but they have been multiple fires consolidated in a single event.  It is a technical difference.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image image 272x185]


Location: Detroit, MI

/I think this is irony?
 
