(NYPost)   ♬ It's just another New Year's Eve, another one not like all the rest. It's just another New Year's Eve, no Times Square you'll see, will be just fine
10
•       •       •

FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My BFF's husband went there one year (it's also his bday), and has plenty of horror stories about it.

But I still would like to take the time to say Fark you to the maskholes, hoaxers and other assorted Covidiots who have taken another milestone away.

\tbh, the only good thing they're doing is making it so no one would want to invade us in the first place once T**** is no longer a useful idiot
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just replay last year's.   CGI the year.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: My BFF's husband went there one year (it's also his bday), and has plenty of horror stories about it.

But I still would like to take the time to say Fark you to the maskholes, hoaxers and other assorted Covidiots who have taken another milestone away.

\tbh, the only good thing they're doing is making it so no one would want to invade us in the first place once T**** is no longer a useful idiot


Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Just replay last year's. CGI the year.


Yeah, just replay 2016.

/My ribs are gonna hurt 11/4
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've heard nothing but bad things about being there in person. Sounds like they're still going to drop the actual ball, so no big loss for anyone, except maybe some bands that were going to play.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What makes you think 2020 is going to end?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What makes you think 2020 is going to end?


The way things are turning out, November is gonna be a long farking month.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even when things were normal....

Going to Times Square for NYE was a dumb idea.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: What makes you think 2020 is going to end?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never saw the attraction.
Unless you're a pickpocket.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I swear, if that international body declares a leap second...
 
