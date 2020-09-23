 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C|Net)   The CDC would like to let you know that your Halloween costume mask does not serve as a replacement for a face mask   (cnet.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, Halloween, average costume mask, Halloween celebrations, Masquerade ball, Costume, Halloween costume, costume mask, Disease Control  
•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 9:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
False

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another covid story.Probably subby's 500th green.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clown makeup still okay?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if I'm dressed as a surgeon?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "Pandemic" is not stopping Halloween festivities.  Talk all you want. Cower in your houses all you want (Most of you aren't, I suspect).

My state has gone to full open. The numbers cannot be denied, but local assholes can still do whatever they want. We have bars that have been on restriction, on the county lines, watching bars literally across the street thriving while they go bankrupt.

Bull. farking. shiat.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark off CDC. You are just another Trump mouthpiece.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuits ate on the way.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One way trick or treating os sure to be a hit.

"...And don't try to double up, either. The CDC goes on to warn that wearing a costume mask over a regular cloth face mask may make it hard to breathe, and instead recommends Halloween-themed cloth masks."
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Flincher: Fark off CDC. You are just another Trump mouthpiece.


'Round these parts, the NBC, the CBS, the CNN or the ABC are the law of the land.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: [Fark user image image 425x599]


Uhhh..
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.