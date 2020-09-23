 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   California out of farks to give on climate dodderers and to ban all gasoline powered vehicles before Blade Runner II even begins   (politico.com) divider line
54
    More: Cool, Internal combustion engine, Automobile, Fossil fuel, Greenhouse gas, California Air Resources Board, new gasoline-fueled vehicles, Electric vehicle, Democratic governor  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 8:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll have enough power in the grid (nope) to charge all their electric cars by then. Assuming the state is something other than charcoal at that point.
 
KIA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the dead hand of Newsome, 15 years down the road, will direct person or persons unknown to use technologies that do not yet exist. Sounds like a plan......made by a jackass.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only new vehicles? Cool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems ambitious yet unrealistic.
If you want people to use electric cars then push the development of better batteries.

Trying to force people to use them will just just cause them to vote in opposing politicians.
 
HiFiGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish California had highways that could recharge your car or something akin to trains that could carry your car from, say the LA area to the SF area and would charge them along the way while you... do something other than driving.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Certainly a commendable goal.  Would be nice if it was achievable when you dictate something like that.
 
Leishu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.


Have you actually ever been to California?
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsome doesn't actually have the authority to do this and it already by vote failed last year.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i live in california and have 2 electric cars. i like them.

this "ban" is just moronic.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't a less divisive route be to offer tax incentives for developing and purchasing electric vehicles?
Or have those already not been effective enough?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Only new vehicles? Cool.
[Fark user image 800x533]


Run it on moonshine and it's an organic alternative fuel vehicle.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didnt they just have a bunch of rolling statewide brownouts a few months back.  Whats he proposing increased grid capacity?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And where is all this electricity going to come from?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon's check must have cleared.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HiFiGuy: I wish California had highways that could recharge your car or something akin to trains that could carry your car from, say the LA area to the SF area and would charge them along the way while you... do something other than driving.


Or have a public transport network that gets people from where they are to where they want to be and you don't need cars.

/the sky is green on my planet, btw.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toddalmighty: And where is all this electricity going to come from?


The wall?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt Newsom can do this.

But I do wish we'd not go from one dirty technology to another dirty technology (and I'm not referring to electricity production but rather battery production) and moved toward something like hydrogen fuel cells.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leishu: KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.

Have you actually ever been to California?


Don't be giving it ideas.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if it passes, it will be delayed over and over until the infrastructure can support it.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.


Maybe ask yourself why the CA fires are more intense and frequent before slamming the guy trying to curb fossil-fuel emissions.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Leishu: KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.

Have you actually ever been to California?


I think we all know the answer to that one.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are we doing this with or without Lithium from Bolivia? Because if they are forced to give it up, that is akin to blood diamonds.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Leishu: KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.

Have you actually ever been to California?

I think we all know the answer to that one.


Yes. She's been to Stockton.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: And where is all this electricity going to come from?


Forest fires
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Are we doing this with or without Lithium from Bolivia? Because if they are forced to give it up, that is akin to blood diamonds.


Bolivian driving powder?
Bolivian energy powder?
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

way south: Seems ambitious yet unrealistic.
If you want people to use electric cars then push the development of better batteries.

Trying to force people to use them will just just cause them to vote in opposing politicians.


As if people need another reason to regret electing Gavin.
 
unbelver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Didnt they just have a bunch of rolling statewide brownouts a few months back.


The investigation turned up that the grid had more than enough capacity to avoid the blackouts, but somebody in the Cal-ISO office sent the wrong "we need X amount of power from you" to the wrong plant, severely cutting its output.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On my street in a Los Angeles beach city, we've got 2 Teslas, a Leaf, 2 Volts, 3 regular Priuses, a Lexus hybrid SUV, and I have a Prius Prime. Basically, half of the traffic noise is the fake whirring sounds that are required of electric & plugin hybrids between 0 and about 22 mph. At night, it's now quiet enough that I can hear the sea lions barking.

It's awesome living in this post-apocalyptic hell hole.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.


Don't forget about the insane water demand.

The California residents should just feel away all the problems. Why is that so hard for them to do?

Why do they hate California?
 
majestic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: And where is all this electricity going to come from?


93.25 million miles from here.
 
bdunseth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Martin won't allow it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lmao ... if you thought the California electric grid was bad now, wait until you add 50 million electric cars to it.

Holy Christ ... popcorn.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fortunately, this will prevent poor people from owning cars, since electrics start at freakin 30k.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KIA: Now that's the kind of bold, forward-looking initiative that will clearly distract the citizens from the feces in the streets, the violent riots and criminals, the fires devouring half the state and the looming insolvency crisis for the entire state.  What a guy.


But the bums and other street urchins will be able to charge their phones and get free wi-fi at mcDonalds. Until the earthquakes begin.
 
adamatari
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It seems "extreme" to people who like V8s but it's a good idea. We're very far gone on climate and anything less than a full court press effort to get off fossil fuels will not be enough. I can't explain shortly how many things will be impacted or how bad global warming is and will be (because it will keep getting worse even if we were to stop right now). This is necessary, overdue in fact, we should already be off gasoline or on the road to elimination of fossil fuel vehicles.

Thing is, trains are a much better idea that cars for the most part, but the US doesn't know how to build or operate passenger rail anymore.

In any case, the first step is to set goals. We NEED goals right now. You can't work towards a goal if you don't identify it. He is setting a very reasonable goal given the gravity of the situation.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ill get an older truck and run it on woodgas just to piss 'em off...
Firing up the woodgas truck
Youtube 8Ag6LoqcVsM
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dealers across the border in other states seen chuckling richly.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

adamatari: It seems "extreme" to people who like V8s but it's a good idea.


I like my flat six and it seems extreme to me.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Ill get an older truck and run it on woodgas just to piss 'em off...[YouTube video: Firing up the woodgas truck]


My car runs on Everclear ... I've found is a decent fuel and gives me an additional 125hp over Dino gas.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Note the wording ftfa: 'new gas-fueled cars'

And remember that SUVs, trucks, etc. are not considered 'cars'.

Must not be any (gas) car manufacturers in Cali anymore?
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
to ban new

Just drive over to Nevada or Arizona, buy a new car, and drive back to register it here. Presto!You have a new gas powered car and didn't need to buy it here.
 
adamatari
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Ill get an older truck and run it on woodgas just to piss 'em off...[YouTube video: Firing up the woodgas truck]


Wood gas is basically carbon neutral and renewable. It's not scalable, though.

Please proceed.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
California's power to regulate emissions was already removed, by shifting the decision from EPA scientists to DOT political appointees. States are suing the federal government (LA Times 5/2020), and it's expected to go to the Supreme Court, but the constitutional argument boils down to "were you appointed by a Republican president".
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: And where is all this electricity going to come from?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: And where is all this electricity going to come from?


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mofa: On my street in a Los Angeles beach city, we've got 2 Teslas, a Leaf, 2 Volts, 3 regular Priuses, a Lexus hybrid SUV, and I have a Prius Prime. Basically, half of the traffic noise is the fake whirring sounds that are required of electric & plugin hybrids between 0 and about 22 mph. At night, it's now quiet enough that I can hear the sea lions barking.

It's awesome living in this post-apocalyptic hell hole.


And for those if us in colder climates, for much or the year, the hybrids usually cold start burning gas idling until the catalytic converter is hot enough to function properly. Which even now, when the temp drops to sub 60 degrees after dark, it happens on a cold start.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Easy solution
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


/ how did Fred steer that car?
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HiFiGuy: I wish California had highways that could recharge your car or something akin to trains that could carry your car from, say the LA area to the SF area and would charge them along the way while you... do something other than driving.


Amtrak is the only one that will do that for single vehicles, and only between Orlando, FL and D.C. AutoRail does it in Canada. Some of the freight lines take cars but usually whole fleets and you'll need done time and $$$ to get your Porsche sent along.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ChuckRoddy: I'm sure they'll have enough power in the grid (nope) to charge all their electric cars by then. Assuming the state is something other than charcoal at that point.


I just gave a press interview today on that very topic. TLDR :  Grid fears are way overblown.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.