(AP News) NewsFlash Grand jury indicts one police officer in Breonna Taylor death - for shooting into other apartments, not for killing her   (apnews.com) divider line
267
posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 1:38 PM


Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is my shocked face.   Let the protests begin.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lame.
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"And Here We Go" - Joker
Youtube xSLlZh9yelk
 
ingo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Light blue paper and run away.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There, that should mollify the protesters....
 
listerine69
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pounddawg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's all kind of f*cked up.

/Giant Meteor 2020
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
LOL what a joke.
Apparently it's now legal for cops to kick in someone's door and kill them in their bed when they've done nothing wrong.
Nice to know.
 
drayno76
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Welp, nice knowin' you Atlanta.  Hope you're stocked up on marshmallows, because there's going to be a hell of a fire tonight.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What a farking mess
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As I said it other thread, nope, fark it, burn it all to the ground.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We already knew the entire police department is trash.

This is like the fifth confirmation as such.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Charged on reckless endangerment and not the actual death, and got a significantly lower bond than Breonna's boyfriend (His bond was $50,000)

The system is beyond reform
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's going to be up to the general public to get justice. Our system is farked.
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
First sentence of the article completely contradicts the headline.  Also, fark these assholes.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot
Youtube lU4ke34dKWo
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

drayno76: Welp, nice knowin' you Atlanta.  Hope you're stocked up on marshmallows, because there's going to be a hell of a fire tonight.


"Not Atlanta"
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL what a joke.
Apparently it's now legal for cops to kick in someone's door and kill them in their bed when they've done nothing wrong.
Nice to know.


What don't you understand?  The important thing is that no cops were injured.
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The neighbor's property was worth more than her life.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't even know where to begin...
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL what a joke.
Apparently it's now legal for cops to kick in someone's door and kill them in their bed when they've done nothing wrong.
Nice to know.


The problem is that it's legal for them to return fire if they've been shot at. I wonder when we can start indicting cops for bad aim.
 
Greg Tolan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Greg Tolan: First sentence of the article completely contradicts the headline.  Also, fark these assholes.


To be clear, I meant the headline of TFA.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds conservativey. Walls (property) are more important than people
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shooting into peoples houses and killing them is A-OK now.

Good to know.

Act accordingly.
 
drayno76
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: drayno76: Welp, nice knowin' you Atlanta.  Hope you're stocked up on marshmallows, because there's going to be a hell of a fire tonight.

"Not Atlanta"
[media4.giphy.com image 480x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shiat, it's KY.  There are so many of these that they're all jumbled together now.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's not justice.
No peace for you.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So what's the lesson to be learned here?  It's okay to shoot anyone they want as long as they don't miss?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ready the Bumble Bee cans.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm just going to go out on a limb and assume Mattingly's "we are heroes, the protestors are monsters, stay strong" e-mail was not presented to the grand jury.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Apartment Walls Matter?

Before charges were brought, Hankison was fired from the city's police department on June 23. A termination letter sent to him by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the white officer had violated procedures by showing "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "wantonly and blindly" shot 10 rounds of gunfire into Taylor's apartment in March.

But everyone else was shooting.  I wanted to shoot too.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*fining intensifies*
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We're charging him because he fired a bunch of times into the apartments!  What if he'd hit someone?"

"He did hit someone, who died as a result."

"We mean what if he'd hit someone white."
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well if indicting the obvious fall guy on bullshiat charges that might amount to as many as 5 years in prison doesn't satisfy everybody, who knows what would have.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nursetim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

drayno76: Welp, nice knowin' you Atlanta.  Hope you're stocked up on marshmallows, because there's going to be a hell of a fire tonight.


This is in Louisville Kentucky, but it's easy to lose track of which pig shot whom these days.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I should have invested more in plywood, glass, and fire retardant products.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The fact that they preemptively declared a state of emergency in anticipation of the outrage over this is just further validation that the laws outlook on the BLM movement is "the beatings will continue until morale improves."
 
RI_Red [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Blue Lives Matter More" is their new motto.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: This is my shocked face.   Let the protests begin.


And yet, some of you cheered when OJ was acquitted.

This was a tragic mistake and solidifies that no knock warrants should be nullified.
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Also this is just the indictment. There's still no guarantee a jury will put him away on virtue of "cops can do no wrong"
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
America - where drywall has more rights than Black people.

But drywall is white, so that makes sense.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I fully expect a calming message of unity from our current head of state.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xSLlZh9y​elk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Actually:

Batman (2/5) Movie CLIP - A Hot Time in Old Town (1989) HD
Youtube JaBh-B6F2sk
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well that's a big ole middle finger to the community.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Conservatives: Sheesh, why are those people so angry? Think of how the cop's family must feel if he got anything more than a slap on the wrist for murdering someone.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So long Louisville, we hardly knew Ye.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Well if indicting the obvious fall guy on bullshiat charges that might amount to as many as 5 years in prison doesn't satisfy everybody, who knows what would have.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
