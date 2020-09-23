 Skip to content
(Billboard)   "The National Independent Venues Association says that nine out of 10 of its nearly 3,000 members will close their businesses by October without meaningful financial assistance from the federal government"   (billboard.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Upright Citizens Brigade, A LiveNation venue.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
To say this sucks isn't emphatic enough. Many venues survive in a precarious state in good times.

Cosmic Charlies in Lexington, KY was a regular venue for my band. The owners have run various venues in town for decades; different bands I was in played those venues. I hope they can find their way through this era to open someplace new.
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they should try giving some money directly to actual people. Naw, we can't have that happen again.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In other words,
The National Independent Venues Association says that nine out of 10 of its nearly 3,000 members will close their businesses by October.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Coming soon: Amazon Auditorium and Wal-Mart Music Hall.
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
at least I protected you from Nickelback concerts.

// you're welcome
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It does suck. But it should have been obvious since roughly April, that if your job involves putting lots of people together in small spaces, it might be time to look for a different line of work for awhile. Having multiple botched responses to the virus, along with a large minority of people who just don't farking listen to anybody, did not make getting past this go any faster.
 
kindms
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The rex theatre announced it was closing yesterday,
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe if they didnt wait till the last minute to tell somebody. Jeez.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This can't be true, in the Trump alternate reality the economy is doing great.
Ivanka created 15 million jobs, Are those all OK?
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pdieten: It does suck. But it should have been obvious since roughly April, that if your job involves putting lots of people together in small spaces, it might be time to look for a different line of work for awhile. Having multiple botched responses to the virus, along with a large minority of people who just don't farking listen to anybody, did not make getting past this go any faster.


thats great, it says nothing to the people who OWN the buildings who cant make rent, which means they will close and probably get turned in to condos and apts

most of the crews have been looking for work but if you were a soundman for 20 years and your entire industry shuts down, and there is massive unemployment what would suggest these folks do ?
 
scalpod
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I see the problem. Should've called themselves the National Independent Revenues Association.

Oh well, that'll learn 'em.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Who doesn't enjoy a good Independent Ven?
 
