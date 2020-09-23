Fark NotNewsletter: Oh no, Fark's changing things again!

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2020-09-23 12:44:12 PM (48 comments) | Permalink
A message from Drew Curtis:
Everyone ready for some changes? Who doesn't love change?
A few weeks ago I asked TotalFarkers about possible changes and/or additions to the current tab categories. In particular, over the past 20 years the Geek tab has become kind of a catch-all tab. This is partly due to the increase in coverage of science along with fandom-related events, and it doesn't really make sense to lump all these things together anymore. Plus, I just really like science stuff and would love to link to more of it.
So sometime in the next few weeks, we'll be adding a STEM tab to split out those topics from Geek. We're planning to start populating it in advance to make sure that 1) there are enough articles to populate a STEM tab and 2) that there are enough articles remaining on the Geek tab once the split happens. I'm pretty sure both are correct but you never know until you try.
Once we split out STEM articles, I'm considering maybe another topic split and creating a Fandom tab where we can put all the sci-fi/fantasy/superhero/RPG stuff. However, I suspect that might almost definitely leave no topics left in the geek tab, and if that's the case we may retire Geek entirely. We'll have more discussions about this on TotalFark, which you should totally sign up for today if you haven't already, because there's more stuff in the pipeline and TotalFarkers will hear about it first - plus have the chance to have input.
We tried an experimental morning livestream today which went way better than I expected considering we did the previous one yesterday at 4 p.m. Tomorrow we're shooting for 7:30 p.m., and Friday Movie Night is back at 10:30 p.m. Eastern, assuming Dallan doesn't have to run another generator out to his sister on the Florida panhandle like last week.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Pocket Ninja needed some questions answered about what millennials did to shut down a hot dog shop
null figured that Chris made it a point to check out Chris' photo
TheAnalogKid brought up another thing millennials must be destroying, according to common logic
wejash was looking out for the missus
NewportBarGuy explained what happened to the Pensacola Bay Bridge
labman shared a story about three men who sold their tree-clearing services after Hurricane Hugo
Farkn Yaj Yenrac knew exactly what those durn millennials will do now that they shut down the hot dog shop
Badmoodman let us know what will happen after Tropical Storm Beta
johnny_vegas had words of encouragement for a fellow Farker
Acidicnads could see why cops would be suspicious of NPR
Bonus FarkStaff Pick:
a particular individual noticed something about three children who, along with their mother, were saved from a burning SUV by an 18-year-old
Smart:
eiger discussed the use of the phrase "proper press credentials" by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Corona Cure had some questions about a child who was run over by a corn harvester
Magorn shared information about circumstances under which other crimes a defendant is accused of are allowed to be used as evidence in a trial
Wanebo made a prediction about Jerry Falwell Jr.'s future
NewportBarGuy discussed what should be done about the large number of recent deaths at Fort Hood
Redh8t described how professional tree removers often tackle a job
Nurglitch had an idea of why orcas have been engaging in coordinated attacks on boats
Some Junkie Cosmonaut explained why J. K. Rowling doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to one of the characters in her new novel
vudukungfu had startling news for people who "do not believe in" masks
YabbaDabbaDouchebag had the inside scoop on frontline workers and safety precautions
CSB Sunday Morning: Wedding-related stories
Smart: Gulper Eel shared a story about things not turning out as expected
Funny: Earguy illustrated the dangers of marrying someone whose mother hates you
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
TotalFark Discussion:
Note: This section can only be accessed by TotalFarkers
Smart: Unikitty argued that it is indeed time to quit a job
Funny: Cafe Threads broke the news about the TotalFark secks parties
Funny: middleoftheday predicted TotalFarkers would find other occasions to use a particular bit of advice
Funny: Earthworm Jim Jones argued that a pool should definitely be open right now
Smart: MissFeasance needs to go back in time to win an argument with an ill-tempered customer
Funny: Louisiana_Sitar_Club showed what the bird that was stuck in rosekolodny's house was thinking
Smart: Beeblebrox named something you should do at least once in your life
Smart: rosekolodny showed what happened to the bird that was loose in the hoose
Funny: generalDisdain shared a description of Elon Musk
Bonus FarkStaff Picks:
Pray for 433
Brawndo gave great advice about something to put on your resume
Politics Funny:
revrendjim defended Trump's delay in helping Puerto Rico repair destruction from Hurricane Maria
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat thought that OdradekRex wasn't aiming high enough
HugeMistake told us how to correctly pronounce a word that Trump was having trouble with
gopher321 got overexcited when protesters swarmed the street outside Mitch McConnell's home
Pinnacle Point reminded everyone to not get carried away when owners of a Minnesota apple orchard decided to be racist on their Facebook page
Politics Smart:
ManThatHurts looked at a "both sides are bad" argument
Jack Sabbath examined how toughness is defined by many Americans
markie_farkie saw evidence that many Virginians who showed up for the first day of early in-person voting could be Democrats
Jack Sabbath shared a story about a cousin who went to a recent Trump rally
FlashHarry reminded us to think about our legacies
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
Yammering_Splat_Vector wanted to talk to Fark's manager about our topic tags
opalakea thought that some years are just iconic
rugbyjock knows what rugbyjock is all about
Somaticasual wanted a tag for premium content
Circusdog320 figured we should celebrate having a fortune in misfortune
TrollingForColumbine made one wonder whether this cat is helping or just being a jerk
RedZoneTuba created a Fark tag for the red zone
Yammering_Splat_Vector designed a tag for when you just don't know what's going on
RedZoneTuba improved this autumn in particular
Herb Utsmelz poured a glass of sweet feline
Fartist Friday: Create something pirate themed in honor of Talk Like a Pirate Day
technomuse turned a classic joke into poetry
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: In honor of National Comic Book Day, create your version of "Captain 2020" using ONLY MSPaint/Draw-type programs (no Photoshop or similar) or IRL drawing
Farktography: Me, Myselfie, and I
This one ended in a tie between CiliarySpasm's magnificently-groomed facial hair and olavf's mask and catling gun
Farktography is Fark's weekly photography contest. If you would like to suggest a Farktography theme, please contact Elsinore.
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another great time on the Quiz last week, although I'm not sure my recipes are going to catch on any time soon. On the Quiz itself, the 1000 club is empty this week, which isn't a bad thing as it still smells like microwaved catfish for some reason. Denjiro came out on top with 930, followed by coscausticevil in second with 838 and KumquatMay in third with 833. Fourth place went to zerkalo with 828. and seelorq took fifth with 818.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the origins of the term "buccaneer" as a synonym for pirate. Only 27% of quiztakers knew that, like most bad things in the world, we can blame the French on this one, too. European explorers brought the idea of roasting meat on a wooden rack to the West Indies, specifically Hispaniola where French dudes loved to hang out and shoot things like wild boar, and they quickly adopted the style of boucanning their prey. When the local Spanish government grew tired of French dudes running around the countryside shooting things (like most people eventually do), they kicked them out, and these former boucaniers took up the trade of pirating where they could continue to shoot things.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over the children's book "Ron's Big Mission," which describes the experience of Ron McNair in trying to check out books from the segregated Lake City, SC public library. 70% of quiztakers knew that he grew up to be America's second Black astronaut, but was sadly lost to us in the Challenger disaster in 1986. You can still visit that same public library building in Lake City where a defiant 9-year-old once sat on the counter awaiting police - just ask for directions to the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Life History Center.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was over classic American literature. Only 50% of quiztakers knew that Liev Shriber's upcoming film "Across the River and Into the Trees" is based on the book by Ernest Hemingway. No word on how many margaritas he plans to drink on set every day to get into character.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was over which series E! was finally bringing to a close. 90% of quiztakers knew that there was a tiny sliver of a silver lining to 2020, in that "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" would finally come to an end. No word on how this affects Kanye West's run for President.
If you missed last week's Quiz, you can catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
