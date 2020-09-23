 Skip to content
Breonna Taylor Decision (1:30PM ET)
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If I had anyhope...but that was lost years ago...

...this has all the makings of a gigantic cluster fark.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice knowing you, Louisville
 
great_tigers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What a sad scenario.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


burn it all
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gonna be sad to see Louisville burn down. I lived there for 3 years, great city.

Peaceful protests didn't work.
Marches didn't work.
Sit-ins didn't work.

You kick a group of people long enough, they might just react in a violent way.

Also, please remember race riots aren't new. This is what happens.

Sincerely,
Person that grew up in Detroit in the 1960s
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Breonna Taylor declared innocent.
I will accept no other conclusion!
 
bronskrat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is not going to be good. Full acquittal or misdemeanors. They wouldn't be boarding everything up if they were sending these guys to prison for life.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The fiery ruins of St. Louis will be a sad sight, but this is what happens when you protect murderers.
/I'm just expecting the worst possible outcome.
//2020 and all that
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

aungen: Breonna Taylor declared innocent.
I will accept no other conclusion!


... and the police who killer her were arrested

That's the conclusion I'm looking for
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bronskrat: This is not going to be good. Full acquittal or misdemeanors. They wouldn't be boarding everything up if they were sending these guys to prison for life.


Yeah, they know it's going to be bad
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The fiery ruins of St. Louis will be a sad sight,


No. That's just St. Louis on a normal day.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Police Chief: "Nice family you gots dere, judge.  Be a real shame if something bad happened to them, wouldn't it?"

Repeat for every city in America.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wife says CNN is showing a bunch of random white  open-carry guys walking around with rifles. This could get ugly.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This thread should be a dumpster fire, to properly reflect what it will take to get a ruling that transcends technicalities and places the blame where it belongs.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Didn't we already have a greenlit thread about this?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In before Trump blames Taylor's death on the protesters
 
deanis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is Trumps America.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/note that this thread is NOT a repeat of the other thread -- that one is about the city boarding up downtown because of the impending acquittal, while this one is about the actual impending acquittal
 
deanis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: In before Trump blames Taylor's death on the protesters


$100 says he doesn't even know who she is or what happened.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On beer #2. Which is normal these days for this time of day. But leaving this tab open for F5 action.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Didn't we already have a greenlit thread about this?


readme ⬆
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd love a front row seat to see the city burn!
Any city really cos, I'm just that much fun!

/Weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!
//Chattanooga next?
///Please?
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
sigh....
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: bronskrat: This is not going to be good. Full acquittal or misdemeanors. They wouldn't be boarding everything up if they were sending these guys to prison for life.

Yeah, they know it's going to be bad


The only way this would not end up a shiat show is public execution
 
drtgb
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One of the things that I never figured out with the George Floyd riots here in St. Paul was where the heck all the plywood came from that night to board up the storefronts. It wasn't there in the afternoon but then suddenly- everything everywhere was boarded up. Lowes and Home Depot made a fortune.

As for Louisville, I get getting ahead of it and boarding up but it also seems to serve as permission to let the rioting begin. Are both sides showing up for this? Proud Boys? Antifa? The usual Pharma-looters? Car part stormers? Target burners?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

deanis: leviosaurus: In before Trump blames Taylor's death on the protesters

$100 says he doesn't even know who she is or what happened.


"Let's talk about the hydrosonic missile! It's super duper!"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drtgb: One of the things that I never figured out with the George Floyd riots here in St. Paul was where the heck all the plywood came from that night to board up the storefronts. It wasn't there in the afternoon but then suddenly- everything everywhere was boarded up. Lowes and Home Depot made a fortune.

As for Louisville, I get getting ahead of it and boarding up but it also seems to serve as permission to let the rioting begin. Are both sides showing up for this? Proud Boys? Antifa? The usual Pharma-looters? Car part stormers? Target burners?


I have a feeling it's all been shipped to Louisville.  Bought a few sheets yesterday to build some shelving in my basement and 3/4" was going for $40+/sheet here in Virginia and there were only a few sheets in the store.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

deanis: This is Trumps America.


This has been going on since black people were freed from slavery. During slavery, you didn't see this unless they were escaped. Punishment was done by the owner or his highly underpaid white servants.
 
abbarach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess we finally get to find out if it's allowable for cops to lie to obtain a search warrant, then kick in someone's door in the middle of the night without announcing themselves, and shoot anyone and everyone inside if anyone doesn't immediately show proper deference...
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sure hope these riots don't break out into a full on race war by the weekend..
This country is just downright scary, this whole year, I've never been this constantly fearful of just about farking everything.
It is exhausting.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Louisville mayor has issued a curfew.  He knows something is up.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Louisville Slugger plant right now:
comb.ioView Full Size
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: The fiery ruins of St. Louis will be a sad sight, but this is what happens when you protect murderers.
/I'm just expecting the worst possible outcome.
//2020 and all that


St. Louis? What happened there?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I guess we'll see how much Kentucky wants to watch Louisville really burn.

Not just some downtown area.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aungen: Breonna Taylor declared innocent.
I will accept no other conclusion!


Honestly I wouldn't be surprised if they tried to charge the boyfriend for causing her death in the commission of a crime despite him already being cleared of the charges against him when this first happened for shooting at police because his actions fell under state Stand Your Ground laws.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure a lot of you already know this, but this is all a sham.

For normal cases, decisions on indictments typically come quickly and easily.

For police, they have extended grand jury precedings that mostly end in no indictment. Which is the point. The prosecutors are are running a process to  get the grand jury to not indict. If they want indictments, they can almost always get them.

They can then claim that it wasn't them. It was the grand jury.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't know enough about criminal law in Kentucky to know whether or not any kind of homicide charges might actually fit.  But there does seem to be enough information in the public sphere that - at a minimum- the cops should be charged in connection with a coverup (false reports etc.).
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Didn't we already have a greenlit thread about this?


This is the thirdgreenlit thread by my count.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aungen: This thread should be a dumpster fire, to properly reflect what it will take to get a ruling that transcends technicalities and places the blame where it belongs.


Dumpster fires get a bad rep. Much better than most fires.  Self contained in a metal structure. Might have to replace a plastic lid, but other than that, not much damage.  And the only thing that burns is trash. You guys need to stop dragging down the good name of dumpster fires.
Why not use something bad to indicate something bad.  Like a nursing home or pet store fire?
 
