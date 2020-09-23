 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   Because it apparently still needs to be said - Experts are begging people not to make and inject their own homemade Covid vaccines   (iflscience.com) divider line
20
    More: Obvious, Clinical trial, Vaccine, Epidemiology, Polio vaccine, Vaccination, Infection, DIY Covid-19 vaccine, Infectious disease  
•       •       •

255 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 1:35 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this stage of the game, as long as someone is considered to be of sound mind and of legal age, let them drink bleach if that's what it takes to teach them.  They obviously didn't learn a damn thing in school.

But, coercion of children, elderly, or cognitively challenged is right out.  Don't even think about it.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah.  If they were only hurting themselves, I'd love to direct them to a medical-supply website and say "Go to it, Human Dartboard!"  But a lot of them have kids or other dependents who will be directly harmed by what they're doing, so  (regrettably) we have to stop them
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A homemade Covid-19 vaccine is perhaps more dangerous than people would like to believe," Jacob S. Sherkow, a professor of law at the University of Illinois and co-author of the paper, said in a statement.

It couldn't be more dangerous than I would like to believe.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: At this stage of the game, as long as someone is considered to be of sound mind and of legal age, let them drink bleach if that's what it takes to teach them.  They obviously didn't learn a damn thing in school.

But, coercion of children, elderly, or cognitively challenged is right out.  Don't even think about it.


Seconded, thirded, fourthed forever.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There are a lot of horrible people who will voluntarily put their children in danger because someone the admire told them it was okay.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I strongly disagree. I say make sure to do it prior to election day.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We are in the post-experts stage of decline.   Witch doctor out front shoulda told ya
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We're doomed as a species.  We've reached the point where Idiocracy is not entertainment, it's prophesy.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Horseshiat. This kind of thing needs to be encouraged, and you know damn well why.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i injected some pine-sol. should i not have dont that. also, i dont feel so good.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i injected some pine-sol. should i not have dont that. also, i dont feel so good.


Drink some bleach to counteract the Pine-Sol.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Callous: We're doomed as a species.  We've reached the point where Idiocracy is not entertainment, it's prophesy.


The majority of the species is not American.  We're only doomed as a society, not as a species.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If Trump supporters want to do this, I fully endorse them doing it.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you are stupid enough to do this then let darwin take you


PLEASE
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How does some "Doctor", whom I've never even met!, know what's best for ME?  Answer me that, college boy!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But I've got the Miracle Whip, and several other condiments.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We've got at least one Hydroxy shill here on these boards; let's see if he comes out to play.
 
Kinan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i injected some pine-sol. should i not have dont that. also, i dont feel so good.


You don't type so good, either.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.