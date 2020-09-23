 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Finally some smell relief for the piss-poor people still forced to live in NYC, the MTA's board will formally ban defecating on its subways, buses and transit facilities   (nypost.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was already banned.This is someone changing the 'including but not limited to' line.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a slippery slope, defend your freedom soon or the only place you'll be allowed to poop is near a toilet.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defecation on public transit is every New Yorkers god given right.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banning all beings, or just humans?

I mean, think of the CHUDs.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to open public restrooms in every station then?

No?

Then good luck with that.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How about in?
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago nearly all NYC subways stations had public toilets available.   When the post-war economic decline of NYC set in, the public toilets became hangouts for pervs, drug addicts, criminals and just people who liked to smash-up public property.   I'd don't know of any NYC subway stations that have functioning public rest rooms now.

As a side note, the George Washing Bridge Bus Terminal was recently renovated...first time in decades.   The renovation included some new public restrooms, which were quite nicely done.  Those restrooms are already unusable.   Pervs, drug addicts, etc.  Last time I was at the GWB Bus Terminal the men's restroom was unusable because someone deliberately flooded the thing.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In? Oh, la dee da, look at Little Lord Fauntleroy over here! In, he says...
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people cant just not shiat wherever they feel like it.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Given how 2020 has gone, I'm surprised they haven't mandated it.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wife : isn't it illegal to take a dump on the sidewalk?
me: the cops will be by to ignore it any minute
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AFAWEREFE - a few assholes* will eventually ruin everything for everyone

/pun not intended
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I stopped going to cinemas in 1995 because of all the people who would not STFU. The final straw was the lady behind me who was singing during the film: it would not have been bad had she been following a musical score within the film, but she was just singing Christian hymns at the top of her voice.
 
thaduke
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I guess that means no pizza on public transit either, since in NY the two are indistinguishable.
 
