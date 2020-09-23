 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) KMart is selling a vacuum made just for children. TAKE MY MON.... wait, the nearest KMart still in business is in New Zealand?
26
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Listen, that sounds really convenient at times but I don't really think I need one that's dedicated to hovering up kids.  Maybe if I ran a day care or one of those culty-quiver-full families maybe.

/would sure make it easier to gather then up to sell to the laboratories for medical experiments
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer shopping at S-Mart.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A vacuum cleaner specially made to handle children? Shut up and take my money! My current vac keeps getting clogged by them.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Listen, that sounds really convenient at times but I don't really think I need one that's dedicated to hovering up kids.  Maybe if I ran a day care or one of those culty-quiver-full families maybe.

/would sure make it easier to gather then up to sell to the laboratories for medical experiments


The problem it might have is all these people that call their pets their "fur babies". If it hoovers them up too, the SPCA probably would like a word.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
K-mart used to have some great deals on kids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was driving in the Florida Keys last year and passed one. It was like driving through Alaska and spotting the Yeti (the big hairy thing, not a cooler).
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I read that as just for CHICKEN.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is rather timely with the imminent overturning of Roe v Wade.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

xanadian: I prefer shopping at S-Mart.


Do you get S Car Go there?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is a toy with a little bit of suction power and you can get it on AMZ. Casdon makes it under license with Dyson.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll be damned, they finally shut down the K-Mart in Tehachapi.  I thought for sure it was set to outlast civilization.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: A vacuum cleaner specially made to handle children? Shut up and take my money! My current vac keeps getting clogged by them.
[Fark user image 259x194]


Kinky...
Youtube f2ce-zC_n8E
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
New Zealand trifecta in play.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
K-Mart is a thing in Australia too, on par with Target if not nicer.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was in a Kmart just last year. Needed some cheap ass reading glasses and they had some. I think it was near Webster MA.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh...wait, just saw this is New Zealand. It's KiwiMart, right?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Our local Kmart used to sell three ham sandwiches - deli ham, American cheese, and lettuce on a dry hamburger bun - for $3.99 with all the free mayo and mustard packets you wanted. Those sunsabiatches saved my ass in college when I was living check-to-check (see also: spending most my money at the bar).
 
SirMadness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: A vacuum cleaner specially made to handle children? Shut up and take my money! My current vac keeps getting clogged by them.
[Fark user image image 259x194]


I can't wait to find out what kind of fetishes this one developed...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's have to be a pretty powerful vacuum to pick up a U.S. sized kid.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Honey, where did the fish go that were in the aquarium?"
 
Chuck87
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I wonder if there is some kind of agenda going on by putting a boy on the box instead of a girl.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I wonder if there is some kind of agenda going on by putting a boy on the box instead of a girl.


Yes. the agenda is: We don't want to get biatched out by some offended twunt for putting a female spawn on the box. Better make it a boy.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Our local Kmart used to sell three ham sandwiches - deli ham, American cheese, and lettuce on a dry hamburger bun - for $3.99 with all the free mayo and mustard packets you wanted. Those sunsabiatches saved my ass in college when I was living check-to-check (see also: spending most my money at the bar).


That's not the deal you seem to think it is.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Our local Kmart used to sell three ham sandwiches - deli ham, American cheese, and lettuce on a dry hamburger bun - for $3.99 with all the free mayo and mustard packets you wanted. Those sunsabiatches saved my ass in college when I was living check-to-check (see also: spending most my money at the bar).


Username does not check out
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Our local Kmart used to sell three ham sandwiches - deli ham, American cheese, and lettuce on a dry hamburger bun - for $3.99 with all the free mayo and mustard packets you wanted. Those sunsabiatches saved my ass in college when I was living check-to-check (see also: spending most my money at the bar).


And you were prepared to forsake your username like that? That's just getting sloppy...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: The Pope of Manwich Village: Our local Kmart used to sell three ham sandwiches - deli ham, American cheese, and lettuce on a dry hamburger bun - for $3.99 with all the free mayo and mustard packets you wanted. Those sunsabiatches saved my ass in college when I was living check-to-check (see also: spending most my money at the bar).

Username does not check out


[tiny fist, et al]
 
