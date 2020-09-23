 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If you're planning to break into a house to get laid, make absolutely certain it isn't Spanaway Sandy's   (kiro7.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Police, Sheriff, Constable, Coroner, Stewart Copeland, Parliament of the United Kingdom, The Police  
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Interesting she didn't shoot him.
And yet the police make it seem like you must always shoot people no matter what.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She knew by looking he didn't bring his A game.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She let him go. Dude's a freaking psycho and she let him go. Keep your shotty handy, Sandy. You'll be needing it again.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And she didn't press charges? I...don't have a problem with any of this.

Except what definition of 'distressed' DOESN'T include breaking into a stranger's house because God told you your wife might be there?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interesting she didn't shoot him.
And yet the police make it seem like you must always shoot people no matter what.


So you're saying she's overqualified?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nonthreatening  guy having a mental episode...
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't the cops with a no knock warrant with wrong address.
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Joe Biden says  "Just buy a shotgun"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: Good thing it wasn't the cops with a no knock warrant with wrong address.


It's ok, she's white.
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Interesting she didn't shoot him.
And yet the police make it seem like you must always shoot people no matter what.


Yeah, but he didn't  try to resist or run away. And I'm betting she had a sense of his emotional problems that he didn't really deserve a shooting, that it wouldn't help either of their situations to shoot him. It's that last bit that always troubles me with cop misbehavior. You'd think experienced pros would have cooler heads in recognizing situations and not wanting to make their problem worse through their own actions.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: She let him go. Dude's a freaking psycho and she let him go. Keep your shotty handy, Sandy. You'll be needing it again.


Maybe all she needs is a hat pin.

Hatpins were a deadly weapon?! - What's in the Box?: Box 2-Object #1
Youtube 2vcShoR-npM

/ha ha charade you are
 
Snort
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just needs the loony tunes theme song and granny's closing laugh.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jimjays: waxbeans: Interesting she didn't shoot him.
And yet the police make it seem like you must always shoot people no matter what.

Yeah, but he didn't  try to resist or run away. And I'm betting she had a sense of his emotional problems that he didn't really deserve a shooting, that it wouldn't help either of their situations to shoot him. It's that last bit that always troubles me with cop misbehavior. You'd think experienced pros would have cooler heads in recognizing situations and not wanting to make their problem worse through their own actions.


Part of me thinks an uncomfortable amount of police officers think de-escalation is for pussies.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He was looking for his wife and talked about how God had sent him."

"Deputies said the suspect did not show any signs of impairment..."

I cannot reconcile these two things.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jimjays: waxbeans: Interesting she didn't shoot him.
And yet the police make it seem like you must always shoot people no matter what.

Yeah, but he didn't  try to resist or run away. And I'm betting she had a sense of his emotional problems that he didn't really deserve a shooting, that it wouldn't help either of their situations to shoot him. It's that last bit that always troubles me with cop misbehavior. You'd think experienced pros would have cooler heads in recognizing situations and not wanting to make their problem worse through their own actions.


Yeah, right.
If that lady had killed this guy we would have no one to contradict her saying whatever she decided to say.

Which is my point.
we just believe whatever the cops say because we really don't have a choice.

because the only other person in the room is dead.


Which is okay to a certain extent.

but even when we have video footage of what has happened
even when we have witnesses that contradict the police
we still believe the police
And
that's very problematic


This lady proved you don't have to kill a suspect.
 
