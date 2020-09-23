 Skip to content
"Get your booty to the poll". Atlanta strippers put out a voting ad campaign (NSFW)
15
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd stump for that.

Figuratively, not literally.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get behind this!
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right on.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I can get behind this!


Are you sure? Because that's a lot to get behind if you know what I mean.
 
Monty_Zoncolan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no honey, that's just... um... voting glitter.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absentee ballot arrived yesterday. Gonna go vote in my bunk.
 
MightyMerkin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This!
 
70xlrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get up for that
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something something, my pole. If you know what I mean.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Something something, my pole. If you know what I mean.


You know who else was obsessed with Poles?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You see "Atlanta" and "Stripper" and you still click anyways.  Sigh.
 
nursetim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I am going to vote in person and planned to from the beginning, but I don't mind this type of reminder.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You see "Atlanta" and "Stripper" and you still click anyways.  Sigh.


Rex Kramer?
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Algebrat: abhorrent1: Something something, my pole. If you know what I mean.

You know who else was obsessed with Poles?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
