 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   "The first rule of write club is no one talks about write club" isn't one of Elmore Leonard's 10 Rules for Good Writing but "if this is your first time here, you have to write" should be. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, breaking the rules edition   (writingclasses.com) divider line
7
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Sep 2020 at 12:13 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
1.      Never open a book with weather.
2.      Avoid prologues.
3.      Never use a verb other than "said" to carry dialogue.
4.      Never use an adverb to modify the verb "said"...he admonished gravely.
5.      Keep your exclamation points under control. You are allowed no more than two or three per 100,000 words of prose.
6.      Never use the words "suddenly" or "all hell broke loose."
7.      Use regional dialect, patois, sparingly.
8.      Avoid detailed descriptions of characters.
9.      Don't go into great detail describing places and things.
10. Try to leave out the part that readers tend to skip.

This list of rules came up on Twitter recently and was commented on by a couple of writers, one of whom made the obvious but necessary point that even if you follow these rules religiously, you can still produce very bad fiction.  There are obvious exceptions to each one (1984 for #1 right off the bat) suggesting something more along the lines of a Pirates of the Caribbean quote than Fight Club: they're more what you'd call "guidelines" than actual rules. I'll admit I break rules all the time, notably the "Writer's threads must be submitted each Wednesday" one so I apologize for that.  Sorry!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

Good god I have been buried under work, so I am behind where I expected to be.  The crack team of editors behind the Anthology has scored all of the entries, and we've put together a table of contents, and I am supposed to be sending out acceptance and rejection letters, not to mention doing the final line edits and prepping the manuscript.  Uh, I'm just gonna say that not enough has been done on that front.  I may be forced to come down with acute eye issues this week or next to get things done ("Sorry, boss, but I just can't see my working today") although I'd like to avoid that if possible, so I may just quarantine myself this weekend and get as much done as possible.

Writing Question of the Week:

What rules do you consciously and purposely break?  What do you follow as rigidly as you can?
 
Kasmiur
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wish I could say I'm purposefully smashing through grammar walls like the koolaide man.

I do try to avoid prologues when writing.  John August or Craig Maizen on thier scriptnotes podcast years ago meantioned starting the story in the right place.  This has kept me from writing a prologue on several projects which was probably for the best as they typically were info dumps.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
King breaks 8 & 9 all the time.
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

toraque: 1.      Never open a book with weather.
2.      Avoid prologues.
3.      Never use a verb other than "said" to carry dialogue.
4.      Never use an adverb to modify the verb "said"...he admonished gravely.
5.      Keep your exclamation points under control. You are allowed no more than two or three per 100,000 words of prose.
6.      Never use the words "suddenly" or "all hell broke loose."
7.      Use regional dialect, patois, sparingly.
8.      Avoid detailed descriptions of characters.
9.      Don't go into great detail describing places and things.
10. Try to leave out the part that readers tend to skip.

This list of rules came up on Twitter recently and was commented on by a couple of writers, one of whom made the obvious but necessary point that even if you follow these rules religiously, you can still produce very bad fiction.  There are obvious exceptions to each one (1984 for #1 right off the bat) suggesting something more along the lines of a Pirates of the Caribbean quote than Fight Club: they're more what you'd call "guidelines" than actual rules. I'll admit I break rules all the time, notably the "Writer's threads must be submitted each Wednesday" one so I apologize for that.  Sorry!

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

Good god I have been buried under work, so I am behind where I expected to be.  The crack team of editors behind the Anthology has scored all of the entries, and we've put together a table of contents, and I am supposed to be sending out acceptance and rejection letters, not to mention doing the final line edits and prepping the manuscript.  Uh, I'm just gonna say that not enough has been done on that front.  I may be forced to come down with acute eye issues this week or next to get things done ("Sorry, boss, but I just can't see my working today") although I'd like to avoid that if possible, so I may just quarantine myself this weekend and get as much done as possible.

Writing Question of the Week:

What rules do you consciously and purposely break?  What do you follow as rigidly as you can?


Right. The problem with this list is that it isn't particularly useful. Following these rules would only negligibly if at all improve someone's writing.

/ I frequently, intentionally begin sentences with conjunctions.
// Even though I think "whom" sounds stuffy and silly, and even though in theory I want to stop because it's become archaic, I'm pretty conscientious about "properly" using who/whom.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You can't let rules get in the way of a good story. As soon as you adopt a rule about spelling dialogue properly, you'll get someone who insists on saying "I ain't gonna do it." Having said that, don't break your own rules unless there's a good reason. And don't be afraid to give advice to other writers. And don't be afraid to ignore advice from other writers.

I tend to break the rule about starting with your widest POV. For one thing, it conflicts with the rule about starting small and building. For another, I try to introduce characters before the plot gets into gear.

I try to follow the "rules" as laid out by the Turkey City Lexicon. It's really a laundry list of things not to do: tell don't show, attribute dialogue with "said," and so on. My main rule is "What Would John D. MacDonald Do?"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hey, so, I apologize if I've asked this before (I've been meaning to ask, and may have asked and forgotten), but my wife is writing her first book and looking at self-publishing. I think she has it mostly written and she's working on editing the thing now. For those that have self-published, what do you suggest in terms of editing? I'm under the impression that the online or free-to-use programs are... questionable, but most professional editors charge on a per-word basis.

/Trying to help her with what she's writing
//Not sure what genre
///She won't let me see it.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
8.      Avoid detailed descriptions of characters.

This one I understand if you're going for the Everyman character. However, if you're writing an alien character or some monstrous other, most of the fun is in the description!
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.