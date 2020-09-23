 Skip to content
 
(CNBC)   Elon Musk says Tesla can build $25k self-driving car in three years, can also get you a toe by 3 o'clock this afternoon   (cnbc.com) divider line
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just any toe? It doesn't have to be someone I know, does it?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As much as I think musk does deliver many of his promises (with caveats for sure) - I don't see this happening at all.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long for the whole foot?
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
>Thread Hijack<
Ok, Farkers. I'm car shopping. What's the reasonably priced pure electric car with the coolest interior control panel?

For Reference: I think the model 3 is shiate. A conference room with an Ipad.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars


I love trains. I love them more when they are convenient.
Mind if I bulldoze your house to run the tracks?

Tho we could avoid that if we had a cheap way to dig tunnels...

/Hopefully Tesla Stock will dip a little more.
/I want to buy some cheap before people realize how big these battery production changes will be for the industry.
 
HappySeahorse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: As much as I think musk does deliver many of his promises (with caveats for sure) - I don't see this happening at all.


You wanna toe?  I can get you a toe. Believe me. There are ways, dude. You don't want to know about it, believe me.

Hell, I could get you a toe by 3 o'clock this afternoon with nail polish.

Farking amateurs.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Tesla/Musk bashing threads will we have today?  When Tesla markets a $25k car, people will whine that's it's not $15k.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't he say this three years ago?
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they REALLY self-driving if you are liable for the vehicular deaths that they cause when you aren't paying attention?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he accounting for inflation?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could explain all the issues with digging tunnels, but you would just find it boring.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying car for $10k in 6 years.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars


Fewer.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars


1. True
2. While trains are nice the don't work as well for America due to lower overall population density and distance between cities.
3. Electric self driving cars with plentiful renewable or nuclear energy to charge them with are good options for climate change and fit existing American infrastructure more so than any other option.
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars

I love trains. I love them more when they are convenient.
Mind if I bulldoze your house to run the tracks?

Tho we could avoid that if we had a cheap way to dig tunnels...

/Hopefully Tesla Stock will dip a little more.
/I want to buy some cheap before people realize how big these battery production changes will be for the industry.


This!
I'm not a fanboy of Musk's, at all. I could do without his musings on anything outside of what he does best. But then again, he's got the right & platform to express his views. Plus he's mostly harmless, I think. Just goofy.
What I truly appreciate most about him is his drive to advance technologies. It must be hard to work for him, for sure. To me he replaces what I think NASA once did. Have a very difficult albeit theoretically possible goal, and pursue it relentlessly. The spin-off discoveries and tech produced can be amazing.
I was worried about a lot of issues surrounding batteries. Good to know that they are intensively working on it.

My favourite joke about Elon Musk? He's one lab accident away from being a real life Bond villain.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, you're out of your element.

// He can *say* whatever he wants. Be he constantly underestimates timelines
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does somebody need a toe?
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joe Rogan's Thoughts on Tesla's Cybertruck
Youtube Oq_646gW8Qk


Video headline is misleading, his guest hypothesizing about Musk's financing scheme is the reason I'm posting
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eh it probably could be done but i would not be street legal and only be a prototype.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anuran
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Anenu: whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars

1. True
2. While trains are nice the don't work as well for America due to lower overall population density and distance between cities.
3. Electric self driving cars with plentiful renewable or nuclear energy to charge them with are good options for climate change and fit existing American infrastructure more so than any other option.


Trains work just fine in Russia, China, Brazil, and pretty much everywhere except here. It's because we have decided not to have them, forced Amtrak to rent track and suck hind tit when it comes to priority and had every high speed rail proposal sabotaged by the auto and airline industries
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

H31N0US: whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars

Fewer.



Thank you for posting what I was thinking. When it comes to grammar, most errors don't bother me at all, but for some reason, errors using less and fewer make me twitchy. Probably because I'm a jerk.
 
24601
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course he can.  He could bring us a self-driving car tomorrow.  The problem isn't the technology, it's the laws and regulations that are holding back technological advances.  The government needs to eliminate all the unnecessary regulations on the auto industry that are just driving up prices.  They regulate headlight beam angles and pedestrian impact safety and AI driving the vehicle into concrete barriers at full speed on the expressway.   You know, mundane details like that.  Mr. Musk can't work his magic with these unreasonable constraints.

If you're thinking about getting into an autonomous vehicle anytime soon, think about these things first: 1) google "adversarial artificial intelligence" 2) consider how often computer networks are hacked  3) think about what that might mean for you if you're in an autonomous vehicle when someone decides to hack it to make it misinterpret a stop sign or traffic light or a double yellow line.

There's a lot of work happening at DARPA and in the private sector figure out how to harden AI against malicious actors, but it's not ready to do complex things that have life or death consequences unless there are other methods used as fail-safes...like an alert driver with hands on the wheel, ready to take over control of the vehicle.
 
mudpants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good to know

Marksrevenge
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If they really can build better, cheaper batteries with no cobalt, that's great. And not just for electric vehicles - better phone batteries, utility energy storage, etc.

As for a $25k car? I'd like to see that happen. A basic, bare-bones Civic is $20,000.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do I believe he could do it? Yes. Do I think it'll be street legal? No. We have a lot of legal ground to cover when it comes to self driving cars. Liability, moral decisions in the hands of AI, etc. It might exist in three years, but that doesn't mean we can just let them roll out onto the highway the next day.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: >Thread Hijack<
Ok, Farkers. I'm car shopping. What's the reasonably priced pure electric car with the coolest interior control panel?

For Reference: I think the model 3 is shiate. A conference room with an Ipad.


The information displays in the e-Golf | Volkswagen
Youtube N1gh0NHvhBY

I really like the eGolf ( but then, I really like the regular Golf too). The only problem is the range is terrible, about 90 miles. But the price is really attractive especially after the federal rebate. I've seen leases for $105/month
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars


We should reduce our number of cars, but chastise the guy who's making EV powered cars because he sometimes makes statements that are less than 120% progressive?

We will always need cars.  Musk has been driving the development of much cleaner cars.  Only a dipshiat would chastise him for that.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mudpants: Good to know

How many times has that pinkie toe been broken?
 
Quantumbunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: >Thread Hijack<
Ok, Farkers. I'm car shopping. What's the reasonably priced pure electric car with the coolest interior control panel?

For Reference: I think the model 3 is shiate. A conference room with an Ipad.


I have a Nissan Leaf Plus.

I looked at all of them and wasn't willing to pay 50k+.

It looks like a modern car on the inside. Not someone trying to do something weird and interesting to appear futuristic.

I like it. It's a car.

But I have to admit if there was $25k Tesla that had self driving... I would likely be doing that. But the cheapest long range decent Tesla with the paying for future ability to self drive is like $60k. Not into that.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: SpocksEars: >Thread Hijack<
Ok, Farkers. I'm car shopping. What's the reasonably priced pure electric car with the coolest interior control panel?

For Reference: I think the model 3 is shiate. A conference room with an Ipad.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/N1gh0NHv​hBY]
I really like the eGolf ( but then, I really like the regular Golf too). The only problem is the range is terrible, about 90 miles. But the price is really attractive especially after the federal rebate. I've seen leases for $105/month


The eGolf was pretty decent for a niche product (city commuter) but just couldn't cut it against the second-gen Leaf, Bolt, or Tesla's cars -- if you were to compare them that way...which is slightly unfair.

The ID series is leaps and bounds beyond the eGolf and Audi eTron, but I've heard the older models are starting to have some deep discounts in preparation.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Disney already built them.

NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars


What about transportation for folks who don't live in cities?
 
chrylis
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: What about transportation for folks who don't live in cities?


Get in the pod, peasant.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars

What about transportation for folks who don't live in cities?


To progressives, those of us who live out in the country or somewhere like that and not in a city can fark the fark off.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Flying car for $10k in 6 years.


God I hope not. Many people can barely pilot something in two dimensions on a marked out road. The average driver shouldn't be anywhere near a flying vehicle.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
25K car? Whatever happened to the 35K Tesla 3?  I know that was a thing, then it wasn't a thing - but would totally be a thing once they got done selling 55K dollar versions of the car.   Have they ever delivered on that one?  Not like ... the theoretical version of the car that you can't actually buy - the actual "go on the website and order and receive the car right now" version.

If so ... neat?  A 25K Tesla is probably a great deal and will allow a lot of people who otherwise couldn't afford it to make their Tesla dreams come true.

If not ... goddamnit Musk, stop talking for once.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

H31N0US: whidbey: 1. Musk is a dipshiat
2. We should be making less cars and building bullet trains
3. F*ck self-driving cars

Fewer.


Don't call him that in public yet.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: We will always need cars.


Outdated 20th Century thinking in a nutshell.

Only a dipshiat would chastise him for that.

No, and Musk should be using his fortune to implement public transportation, including high speed trains.

Stay mad.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark'emfeed'emfish:
Note to parents:
If you get this car wet, it will be wearing a bra.
LOL Surprise!
 
