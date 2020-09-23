 Skip to content
(Northwest Indiana Times)   The man said Williamson became violent after drinking Fireball, a cinnamon-flavored whiskey, which is sold by the bottle   (nwitimes.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Williamson's taking her loss of the Democratic nomination harder than I thought.

/bye
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fireball and rumchata is delicious.
 
Pinner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know why people are so into this hooker mouthwash.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought that was the whole point of Fireball.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinner: I don't know why people are so into this hooker mouthwash.


It's popular here too. No idea why. But I have always hated the flavor of artificial cinnamon.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lucky.  Where I live, you can only get it by the cupped handful.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shoulda cast lightning bolt
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fireball isn't strong enough to make anybody trip balls!!!!!!

/
No I will not fill out your survey just to read your article
WTF FB
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.


not a man's drink. pumpkin spice beer?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'd like to suggest a drink recipe using Fireball:

Autumn Blaze

6 oz Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
1 shot Captain Morgan pumpkin spice rum
1 shot Fireball

Pour over ice and stir. Can barely taste the alcohol and it'll keep you warm on a cold autumn night.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: 7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.

not a man's drink. pumpkin spice beer?


Does anyone drink rusty nails anymore?
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fun fact: the base alcohol in Fireball is Canadian whiskey.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Pinner: I don't know why people are so into this hooker mouthwash.


College girls aren't known for their taste in liquor. In my day, it was Hypnotiq.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Pinner: I don't know why people are so into this hooker mouthwash.

It's popular here too. No idea why. But I have always hated the flavor of artificial cinnamon.


Drinkers ain't exactly Ina Garten when it comes to spice authenticity.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: some_beer_drinker: 7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.

not a man's drink. pumpkin spice beer?

Does anyone drink rusty nails anymore?


i enjoy a manhattan now and then. pretty much the same thing
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.


I love horchata, but have never heard of rumchata before. This sounds very relevant to my interests.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: 7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.

not a man's drink. pumpkin spice beer?


Real men drink whatever they want.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
would a man who was drunk and stabbed his wife after burning her with a smoke be let out of jail after a week ? Somehow I think the answer is Yes and its f--ked up.

keep violent people locked up. if shes willing to STAB someone when shes drinking it means shes willing to stab people.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She looks like Putin in drag.

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I'd like to suggest a drink recipe using Fireball:

Autumn Blaze

6 oz Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte
1 shot Captain Morgan pumpkin spice rum
1 shot Fireball

Pour over ice and stir. Can barely taste the alcohol and it'll keep you warm on a cold autumn night.


Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Lucky.  Where I live, you can only get it by the cupped handful.


You have hands? I have to suck whisky from damp napkins out of the corners of the bags in the dumpster.
Things haven't been the same since I mistook the lawnmower for a sex robot.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: She looks like Putin in drag.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 420x525]


The Palpatine is strong in her.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sold by the bottle.  (In case you're unfamiliar with the recent advances in the commercial purveyance of liquid materials.)  No longer are you required to dip your water-bag into the communal vat.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I should be drinking whiskey...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is seriously amusing,
CRAZY RED NECK EATS 3 CAROLINA REAPERS AND DOWN'S A FIFTH OF FIREBALL
Youtube QHWuh883vZY
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Jaegermeister of fiery whiskeys?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Sold by the bottle.  (In case you're unfamiliar with the recent advances in the commercial purveyance of liquid materials.)  No longer are you required to dip your water-bag into the communal vat.


Maybe it is also sold by the bag and the box in some places?  Personally, I prefer buying better whiskey by the basket or by the cartridge.
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: some_beer_drinker: 7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.

not a man's drink. pumpkin spice beer?

Does anyone drink rusty nails anymore?


Booze on booze!
Delicious.
Drambuie is a must for the liquor cabinet. That and Galliano!
Harvey wallbangers. They are sneaky...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: some_beer_drinker: 7th Son of a 7th Son: fireball and rumchata is delicious.

not a man's drink. pumpkin spice beer?

Real men drink whatever they want.


For some reason, my phone is displaying this post on a doily and a tiny umbrella poking out the top.  Is that some new Fark filter or something?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: She looks like Putin in drag.

[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 420x525]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Pinner: I don't know why people are so into this hooker mouthwash.

It's popular here too. No idea why. But I have always hated the flavor of artificial cinnamon.


Add Jagermeister to that list. Garbage.
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, Fireball mixed 1:1 with warm sweet tea is a nice night-cap when have a cold. Or when it's cold.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Billy Liar: Sold by the bottle.  (In case you're unfamiliar with the recent advances in the commercial purveyance of liquid materials.)  No longer are you required to dip your water-bag into the communal vat.

Maybe it is also sold by the bag and the box in some places?  Personally, I prefer buying better whiskey by the basket or by the cartridge.


You can buy a goddamn *cartridge* of whiskey?

I want your liquor store.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Lucky.  Where I live, you can only get it by the cupped handful.


Where I live, you can't even use your hands.  You just have to shove your face down into that pond and start slurping.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 1 minute ago  

berylman: This is seriously amusing,
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/QHWuh883​vZY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


But it looks like he has made so many good life decisions! How could this happen!?!
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

born_yesterday: Lucky.  Where I live, you can only get it by the cupped handful.


Cupped handfuls? Luxury!  We have to get it in tiny thimbles!
 
