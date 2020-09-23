 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is both National Celebrate Bisexuality Day and National Snack Stick day, so get out there and celebrate by snacking on all kinds of sticks and snacks   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
26
    More: Misc, Public holiday, Pre-Order, National Today, bonus content, National Day Calendar, US CELEBRATION DEALS, Privacy Policy, Day  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WHAT IS TODAY
23
sep
RESTLESS LEGS AWARENESS DAY
Congratulations! Here is bonus content from Social Media feeds from people CELEBRATING TODAY!
I love being part of the Celebration Nation

I don't understand. Am I supposed to buy something? Of course, right?

/every one of those days were invented by marketers
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bisexual girls are my proof there is a God who loves us.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you just tell me to eat a dick, Sunny?
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Brings a whole new meaning to Slim Jim
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear I read that as bestiality and had to stop chewing my tunafish cracker for a minute.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!


I don't like seafood or mushrooms. When I go to a buffet I don't eat those.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!


This is why I think the term bisexual could use a little more nuance.

There's a difference between "gender doesn't factor into who I'm attracted to" and "I want to fark everyone".
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!

This is why I think the term bisexual could use a little more nuance.

There's a difference between "gender doesn't factor into who I'm attracted to" and "I want to fark everyone".


Maybe I'm mistaken, but I think that's why we have "pansexual."
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!


well, imagine the half of the buffet is stuff you don't like the smell of or want to eat.   It's not that hard to figure out.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mlfjqdsf5ptg.i.optimole.comView Full Size


"Everyone knows you been caught with the meat in your mouth"
-Dead Boys, 1977
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inaditch: Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!

I don't like seafood or mushrooms. When I go to a buffet I don't eat those.


What about snails?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: JesseL: Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!

This is why I think the term bisexual could use a little more nuance.

There's a difference between "gender doesn't factor into who I'm attracted to" and "I want to fark everyone".

Maybe I'm mistaken, but I think that's why we have "pansexual."


I took that to have pretty much the same issue, without the old gender-binary baggage.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hickory-smoked: JesseL: Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!

This is why I think the term bisexual could use a little more nuance.

There's a difference between "gender doesn't factor into who I'm attracted to" and "I want to fark everyone".

Maybe I'm mistaken, but I think that's why we have "pansexual."


I prefer cast iron, but I'm open to anything.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm only a "little bit" bisexual---not 50-50, which is what boring dumb folks think

and its not like gals are way into "bi guys"  (society does not allow them)

Pan is supposed to include trans folks and that's fine, but I'm not pan-romantic, I'm just a 'dog"

So no point in telling folks about it, if its just a sex kink
 
Famishus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Always try to fit a Pam reference in when possible.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still stuck on "stick snack." Is that something shaped like a stick, or on a stick?

If it's the former, we're talking stick pretzels and stuff like that, and if the latter, does that make marshmallows over a fire or lollipops stick snack?

/ Why no, DNRTFA
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Guys, go out and tell a lesbian that this one day a year she has to go to bed with you and she has to bring a friend. Celebrate Bisexuality.
 
Jizz Master Zero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!


Well, since attraction and sexual orientation are not choices we make, it's not that hard to figure out: that's not how it works.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Guys, go out and tell a lesbian that this one day a year she has to go to bed with you and she has to bring a friend. Celebrate Bisexuality.


Okay, but you got to explain why im doing it to my wife.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Kalyco Jack: I have never understood why people would limit their sexual exploits to any one gender. It's rather like going to a buffet and only eating one thing. Earth is a pleasure palace, experience all it has to offer!


Well, I do. I mean men are gross and I don't understand why dudes would want to get with other dudes. But I certainly wouldn't put anyone down for it. just because I don't understand it myself. At the very least it would be hypocritical since the only kind of porn I watch is girl/girl.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

