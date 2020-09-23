 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   277 teachers in Kenosha call in sick to force the schools to close. Anyone remember there is a Pandemic going on? Hello? Is this thing on?
22
825 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 4:33 PM



Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The power of collective action by employees cannot be denied.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/giggity
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That was the outrage last month.

This month the outrage is the Supreme Court.  Next month the outrage is Breanna Taylor.  In November the outrage is the election and in December it's <insert losing party here> was cheated out of fair voting.

There's a road map and schedule.  Please try to keep up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somacandra: The power of collective action by employees cannot be denied.


LOL...no
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: That was the outrage last month.

This month the outrage is the Supreme Court.  Next month the outrage is Breanna Taylor.  In November the outrage is the election and in December it's <insert losing party here> was cheated out of fair voting.

There's a road map and schedule.  Please try to keep up.


I have old notes then.  I have Breanna Taylor for this month, the war on Halloween next, then Election outrage for November and December.

Whats coming January, winter storms because climate change?  I plan on heading to Key West for vacation.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]


I like how they're so adamant about kids going back to school while simultaneously calling them "liberal indoctrination factories".
 
AEton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great, the kids can stay home and read Gravity's Rainbow.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: That was the outrage last month.

This month the outrage is the Supreme Court.  Next month the outrage is Breanna Taylor.  In November the outrage is the election and in December it's <insert losing party here> was cheated out of fair voting.

There's a road map and schedule.  Please try to keep up.


I already voted and my ballot's been accepted.  But it took them 10 days after receipt to update the tracking systems to show that my ballot had been received and accepted.  If even a small percentage of counties are as slow as mine, there's going to be a lot of anger.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The pandemic was so 2020, it's like, what? 2026 now?
 
shaggai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is not going to look good. Wasn't the President just there? This is going to look so bad for him he's going to have to say that he wasn't just there.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have to pretend there's no pandemic and that the handling of the pandemic by Republicans wasn't a complete disaster, to protect their feelings.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

I like how they're so adamant about kids going back to school while simultaneously calling them "liberal indoctrination factories".


That's cause the "they" in question see school as only having 2 purposes. Firstly that as a government funded daycare service, and as a way to make more Football and other sports happen. Ac5ual learning is verboten to them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
At some point all of us will have to metaphorically punch our boss in the face because they obviously don't care about us not getting sick and dying.
That is not acceptable

Strike.


Fight the boss and their stupidity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
/
We need to do something about this virus before someone develops a product that hides that they are spreading  c19.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Mrtraveler01: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

I like how they're so adamant about kids going back to school while simultaneously calling them "liberal indoctrination factories".

That's cause the "they" in question see school as only having 2 purposes. Firstly that as a government funded daycare service, and as a way to make more Football and other sports happen. Ac5ual learning is verboten to them.


You're not wrong.

That became painful obvious when I saw one of these "reopen the schools" protests and they interviewed one mom who said they wanted the schools to reopen because their child was on the tablet too much.

Because apparently that's the school's job.
 
mrparks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Roger Mexico distraught.
 
g.fro
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: Somacandra: The power of collective action by employees cannot be denied.

[Fark user image image 446x297]

LOL...no

[Fark user image image 446x297]

LOL...no


It helps if you aren't a government employee who is specifically prohibited from striking by law.
 
dogsafark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

I like how they're so adamant about kids going back to school while simultaneously calling them "liberal indoctrination factories".

looking for the social aspect while working on keeping the commie thoughts from making their inroads and encouraging the kids to rebel against politically-motivated control measures like the free citizens they are.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dogsafark: Mrtraveler01: edmo: [i.imgflip.com image 629x397]

I like how they're so adamant about kids going back to school while simultaneously calling them "liberal indoctrination factories".

looking for the social aspect while working on keeping the commie thoughts from making their inroads and encouraging the kids to rebel against politically-motivated control measures like the free citizens they are.


Do you actually believe that's what is happening?

Because you are one gullible sap if that's the case.
 
