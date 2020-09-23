 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944, FDR defended his dog's honor against Republican attacks, setting the stage for the lesser known "Federalists against Jimmy Carter's Parakeet Collective" and "MADD versus Reagan's stuffed llama" campaigns   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Franklin D. Roosevelt, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, President of the United States, Winston Churchill, small dog, White House, Eleanor Roosevelt, International Brotherhood of Teamsters union  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Sep 2020 at 7:18 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
To be fair, one all llamas are both very useful...

Fark user imageView Full Size



and dangerous, as Python told us.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bold claim by a man who ate literal garbage.

Going to the White House for dinner? You better eat first.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Inadvertently setting the stage for the "Checkers" speech.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Bold claim by a man who ate literal garbage.

Going to the White House for dinner? You better eat first.


WTF are you on about?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That dog has been a crossword clue for 70 years.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So Republicans have been pushing bullshiat and conspiracy theories for decades?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SBinRR: That dog has been a crossword clue for 70 years.


congratulations on being ridiculously old.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: SBinRR: That dog has been a crossword clue for 70 years.

congratulations on being ridiculously old.


Thanks.  It took a lot of years.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the rabbit was chasing parakeets?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That family did love their animals. I love the elevator horse story.

https://equusmagazine.com/riding/theo​d​ore-roosevelt
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No word on Hoover's cat?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"when the dog died in 1952 at the ripe old age of 12, he was buried near the president at his family home in Hyde Park"

Every once and a while, I think there's hope for humanity.

/doesn't last long.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So is it FAH-luh or FAY-luh?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
For Fark's sake subby, Carter had a dog.  A flub like that's just poor craftmanship.

i2.wp.comView Full Size


/Grits
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Then tried same thing with Obama's dog.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.