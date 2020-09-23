 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Russian air force proves its superiority to USAF by shooting down state-of-the art Su-30 (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In Russia, Soviet Jet shoots down Su"

/My rejected headline
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The airplane fell down and landed on some bullets ...
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their jets only cost 29 million pounds?
That's one oligarch mansion
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the pilot that got shot down protest against Putin, or something?  If this really was an accident, that's a pretty goddamn big accident.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Viper's probably sayin' 'Oh no, its Kiril and Valery' "
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They successfully bailed out so technically it's still a simulated kill. I like at the end of the article they call the SU-35S equal to the F35.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do, comrade, and next time, do not sleep with my wife!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shot down Mihaly?
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those interested, modern jets generally fly with full ammo loads to get the weight balance right. Depleted uranium is heavy.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?


I don't think so.  The F-35 - like the F-22 - is a fifth generation fighter.  The Su-30 is described as a 4+ generation fighter putting it closer to the Super Hornet.

Just my opinion.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone is going to be flying a cargo plane full of rubber dog shiat out of Hong Kong in the near future.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun range, how cute.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see a pilot off to his next duty station in Siberia!
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, what US built plane has ever shot down an Su-30? I think they've got us there.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ben Enya: I see a pilot off to his next duty station in Siberia!


Or a promotion. Depends on who his dad is.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: "In Russia, Soviet Jet shoots down Su"

/My rejected headline


Way better headline!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.  Long time ago an A-6 was towing a target and a destroyer's CIWS (phalanx point defense gun) started shooter at the target and worked its way up the tow cable, hitting the tow jet which crashed.  May have been a foreign ship.  Then a few years ago a cruiser was off the coast of SoCal shooting at a drone and the drone crashed into the ship.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brandi Morgan: Schmerd1948: "The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?

I don't think so.  The F-35 - like the F-22 - is a fifth generation fighter.  The Su-30 is described as a 4+ generation fighter putting it closer to the Super Hornet.

Just my opinion.


The F-35 doesn't really do much. As Captain Obvious noted above.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

southernmanblog: For those interested, modern jets generally fly with full ammo loads to get the weight balance right. Depleted uranium is heavy.


Great. I'll remember that next time I get buzzed by an F18 while I'm paddling my kayak on Bumping Lake. Are modern jets also allowed to perform mock targeting runs on civilian watercraft or were those guys just joyriding?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: "In Russia, Soviet Jet shoots down Su"

/My rejected headline


Yours was funnier.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: They successfully bailed out so technically it's still a simulated kill. I like at the end of the article they call the SU-35S equal to the F35.


Which it clearly isn't.  Their one can fly.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's why you have military exercises, to find out what can go wrong and fix it.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've seen videos, it does amazing things in the sky, when it comes to flying. The F-22 with its vectored thrust does the same.

/it's a shame how the F-22 was crushed by the F-35
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Schmerd1948: "The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?

[Fark user image 568x440]


So, if you're up in a jet fighter and you get shot at  and  blown out of the window you'll be happy all the way down? Just asking because of your name
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Did the pilot that got shot down protest against Putin, or something?  If this really was an accident, that's a pretty goddamn big accident.


It's doable in a lot of planes, there are oldschool toggle safeties for cannons.  (Mostly because you might need the damn thing yesterday if someone shows up out of nowhere.)  They are not (anymore) anywhere where you'd generally hit them accidentally though.

/a surprising amount used to be
//you'd have planes landing on carriers and firing off a few rounds from the jolt to the pilot
///redesigns were indeed implemented - there usually isn't anything in front of a landing plane for obvious reasons, but still no one wants autocannon rounds going walkabout
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: They successfully bailed out so technically it's still a simulated kill. I like at the end of the article they call the SU-35S equal to the F35.


They're both thirty-fives.  Sounds about equal to me.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 534x467]


This.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love how the Star realizes this whole story is completely meaningless l, so they focus on the price tag of the jet like their readers are going to be all, "yeah, take that, Russia!" over the replacement cost of the equipment.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: "The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?


This argument always gets me...:)

The physical jet may be kinda but not quite as good/stealthy as an F-35, that is only part of the equation.

Pilot training. Assuming a typical adult male can drive...lets put him in a top level car at NASCAR/Indy/F1.
On race day, who comes in dead last (or dead)? Hours in the seat counts a LOT.

/and contrary to the Fark groupthink, the F-35 is a pretty good jet.
 
g.fro
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've done plenty of live-fire training in my day  (not in airplanes), but damn, that's taking it to the next level.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: toraque: "In Russia, Soviet Jet shoots down Su"

/My rejected headline

Way better headline!


Headline no good, comrade; fail to bride Drew with wodka.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And yes, the USAF has also done this level of stupidity.
https://theaviationgeekclub.com/that-​t​ime-a-usaf-f-15-hit-another-usaf-f-15-​with-an-aim-9-in-the-skies-over-alaska​/
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
YouPeopleAreCrazy:   /and contrary to the Fark groupthink, the F-35 is a pretty good jet.

Until you take it outside of it's primary air to air role.  Groupthink, some guy on the corner, or the Joint Chiefs of Staff when they're drunk-think, it's no prize for proper ground support.  Strip that out, specialize it properly for it's primary role, and then let's see what we have or don't.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My grandad killed 50 Russian pilots in WW2

He wasn't a very skilled mechanic.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: YouPeopleAreCrazy:   /and contrary to the Fark groupthink, the F-35 is a pretty good jet.

Until you take it outside of it's primary air to air role.  Groupthink, some guy on the corner, or the Joint Chiefs of Staff when they're drunk-think, it's no prize for proper ground support.  Strip that out, specialize it properly for it's primary role, and then let's see what we have or don't.


F-35 primary role is not air to air. It is a mostly stealthy bomb truck.
F-16 and Harrier replacement.

F-22 is A-A.


Does the -35 have limitations and issues? Sure.
Is it a disaster? No.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: YouPeopleAreCrazy:   /and contrary to the Fark groupthink, the F-35 is a pretty good jet.

Until you take it outside of it's primary air to air role.  Groupthink, some guy on the corner, or the Joint Chiefs of Staff when they're drunk-think, it's no prize for proper ground support.  Strip that out, specialize it properly for it's primary role, and then let's see what we have or don't.

F-35 primary role is not air to air. It is a mostly stealthy bomb truck.
F-16 and Harrier replacement.

F-22 is A-A.


Does the -35 have limitations and issues? Sure.
Is it a disaster? No.


Yeah, that was meant to be air, fingers went with air to air instead.  Long day.

/I'm honestly unsure what it is ultimately as far as success
//the attempt to make it fish and fowl makes it like a bee with pogo sticks stapled to it
///would the bee be pretty good if we could get the damn things off him, or would it suck anyway?
////hard to tell till we unbolt the sticks
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes I know it's a MiG-21
//yes I know the Flanker series is a different set of aircraft
///Ace Combat has taught me how to fight with 60+ all-purpose missiles
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A Russian World War II fighter pilot emigrated to the US after the war and was asked by a local pastor to speak at the church and reminisce about his war experiences...

"In 1942, the situation was really tough. The Germans had a very strong air force. I remember one day, I was in my Yak protecting the bombers and suddenly, out of the clouds, these Fokkers appeared!"

There were a few gasps from the parishioners and several of the children began to giggle.

"I looked up and realized that two of the Fokkers were directly above me! I aimed at the first one and shot him down. By then, though, the other Fokker was right on my tail!"

At this point, several of the elderly ladies of the church were blushing with embarrassment, the girls were all giggling and the boys laughing loudly.

The pastor finally stands up and says, "I think I should point out that, 'Fokker' was the name of a German-Dutch aircraft company, who made many of the planes used by the Germans during the war."

"Da, that's true." says the old pilot. "But these Fokkers were flying Messerschmitts!"
 
aseras
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Brandi Morgan: Schmerd1948: "The Su-35S, which was introduced in 2008, is a single-seat, twin-engine, super manoeuvrable aircraft that was first deployed in Syria during Russia's 2016 intervention in the Syrian Civil War. It's described as being easily the equal of America's F35 stealth fighter."

True? Anybody? Ditty? Mal?

I don't think so.  The F-35 - like the F-22 - is a fifth generation fighter.  The Su-30 is described as a 4+ generation fighter putting it closer to the Super Hornet.

Just my opinion.


newer is NOT always better. especially when political grift determines the best fit and not the actual needs.
 
