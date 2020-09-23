 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1933, Standard Oil geologists arrived in Saudi Arabia, representing a dramatic improvement over the previous set of abnormal oil geologists   (history.com) divider line
12
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Very Essoteric headline, subby.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so we have not always been at war over there.
Just for the last almost 100 years.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the region has been stable ever since!
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for 100 years Saudi oil wealth has corrupted the Muslim religion to the point that it has become synonymous with terrorism.  American oil engineers accomplished what the Crusaders could never have hoped for in their wildest dreams.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aboriginal

/miss read
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when the tap runs dry they will have invested nothing in any kind of lasting economy.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And when the tap runs dry they will have invested nothing in any kind of lasting economy.


Ackshooally...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: so we have not always been at war over there.
Just for the last almost 100 years.


Only when a desert turned out to be resource rich, did Americans care about it. We care about North Korea because they have alot of rare-earth metal deposits and would love to see Kim's family out of power so we can continue to make cell phones and other products.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean I sent an Abnormal Geologist into an Unstable Region?!?
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: You mean I sent an Abnormal Geologist into an Unstable Region?!?


" SEDAGIVE?! "
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And this led to the formation of my family (parents met working for Aramco).
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/Rqmd39GdDww
 
