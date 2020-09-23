 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Trick or treat coined in 1927. "There's a lot of firsts in Lethbridge - a lot of things we were doing before anyone else," Crowson said, without providing any examples   (globalnews.ca) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"First town to be explicitly named in a Barenaked Ladies song" is a good one.

Honorable mention to Hello City, but it technically didn't tell you the exact town (spoiler: Halifax)
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: "First town to be explicitly named in a Barenaked Ladies song" is a good one.

Honorable mention to Hello City, but it technically didn't tell you the exact town (spoiler: Halifax)


I had to look that one up... https://barenakedladies.fandom.​com/wik​i/Hello_City

Given the timeframe, this is accurate. There is less blood these days, but you'll have no trouble getting into some mischief in our friendly environs. The Liquor Dome is just as it ever was.

hmmmmm.. perhaps I should take the ferry into the town.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
being a British report I full expected that to be a direct quote.  It wasn't

2/10 wasted a perfectly good sensible chuckle
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Youthful tormentors were at back door and front, demanding edible plunder with the words trick or treat,'

why those little bastards
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
First to fire on the chap with the wings there. Five rounds rapid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, Belinda Crowson says a lot of things.
 
