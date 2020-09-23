 Skip to content
UK lockdown enforced by F16 warplanes. Try breaking curfew now, mate
    Satire  
posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 1:48 PM



Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Riothamus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That looks more like an F-5 than an F-16.
F-5
Fark user imageView Full Size


F-16
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why yes, I do want pedantic accuracy in my satire.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Riothamus: That looks more like an F-5 than an F-16.
F-5
[Fark user image 545x480]

F-16
[Fark user image 850x485]

Why yes, I do want pedantic accuracy in my satire.


It's a Saab Gripen.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Riothamus: That looks more like an F-5 than an F-16.
F-5
[Fark user image 545x480]

F-16
[Fark user image 850x485]

Why yes, I do want pedantic accuracy in my satire.

It's a Saab Gripen.


Thanks! The intakes looked a bit off from the F-5's.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Come and 'ave a go if you think yer 'ard enuff.
 
g.fro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Since when does the RAF have F-16s?

Does the RAF's twitter person not know what aircraft their service flies?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

g.fro: Since when does the RAF have F-16s?

Does the RAF's twitter person not know what aircraft their service flies?


"The assumed Official Twitter account of the world's most mysterious & secret (and fictitious) military base.".
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Riothamus: That looks more like an F-5 than an F-16.
F-5
[Fark user image image 545x480]

F-16
[Fark user image image 850x485]

Why yes, I do want pedantic accuracy in my satire.


Well then you definitely don't want to follow RAF Luton.
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mainsail: g.fro: Since when does the RAF have F-16s?

Does the RAF's twitter person not know what aircraft their service flies?

"The assumed Official Twitter account of the world's most mysterious & secret (and fictitious) military base.".


Oh, so it's like a British Duffel Blog?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thought of this when looking at the tweet


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.