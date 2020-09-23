 Skip to content
(CNN)   The new name for Uncle Ben's is.....Ben's Original, which narrowly edged out Ben Dover And Take It From The PC Police   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Aunt Jemima, revamped Ben's products, Uncle Ben, food companies, racial equality, face of Frank Brown, Ben's Original, Mars' rice brand  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So they're dropping his picture too? Another loss of representation for blacks, but that white b*tch Mr. Clean gets to stay on the front of his products? No reason why a picture of a black man can't remain on the box. It's representation.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd rather take it from the PC police instead of the actual police. At least progressives will try to get you an orgasm out of it.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
someone is going to be might pissed

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oryza inrita?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Private Companies like to periodically adjust their marketing to better appeal to their target audience. Why do you hate capitalism, Submitter?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Long as they dont mess with Uncle Jemima's Mash Whiskey.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Walker: So they're dropping his picture too? Another loss of representation for blacks, but that white b*tch Mr. Clean gets to stay on the front of his products? No reason why a picture of a black man can't remain on the box. It's representation.


They can represent black families in their TV ads instead and give racists a stroke at the same time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What does all this have to do with HUD?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Woke-boiled rice.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Its better than the alternative:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Uncle Cracker still playing shows at small casinos?
 
Balder333
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If I see anyone buying Uncle Ben's pre-cooked rice bags I'm going to assume they are growing mushrooms:  https://www.reddit.com/r/unclebens/
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Uncle Cracker still playing shows at small casinos?


He even tucks guests in at night.

And if they want to leave he can guarantee, you won't find a good hotel at 3:00
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ name already taken I guess
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huh. I thought they'd go with Massa Ben's.
 
phedex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I absolutely love uncle bens wild rice.  The original is the best.  the quick cook version is not good... but that OG?  damn its good.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"St. Floyd's Flapjack Juice" or
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"you're the real racist for pointing out my racism" - whoever greenlit this headline
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Walker: So they're dropping his picture too? Another loss of representation for blacks, but that white b*tch Mr. Clean gets to stay on the front of his products? No reason why a picture of a black man can't remain on the box. It's representation.

They can represent black families in their TV ads instead and give racists a stroke at the same time.


I just want to know how it's racist putting a representation of the guy who it's named after on the box?

Since 1946, Uncle Ben's products have carried the image of an elderly African-American man dressed in a bow tie, which is said to have been based on a Chicago maître d'hôtel named Frank Brown.[13][14] According to Mars, Uncle Ben was an African-American rice grower known for the quality of his rice.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

These aren't the grains you're looking for.
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What about Samuel Jackson Beer? Is that okay?
(NSFW, duh!)
Dave Chappelle Samuel Jackson Beer
Youtube AxeDWiM65DE
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: "you're the real racist for pointing out my racism" - whoever greenlit this headline


"Mascots based on century-old racist tropes are actually good for black culture! It's representation! Why does the Antifa PC Police want to erase them?"

- whoever greenlit this headline
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
God damn conservatives cry baby brigade is going to be sobbing over this one.  What kind of insecure little biatch is threatened by a damn rice company changing their mascot.   Fox News and the gop has turn a huge section of America into whiny babies.  It's embarrassing for the rest of us to be in the same country with them.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Spartapuss: Walker: So they're dropping his picture too? Another loss of representation for blacks, but that white b*tch Mr. Clean gets to stay on the front of his products? No reason why a picture of a black man can't remain on the box. It's representation.

They can represent black families in their TV ads instead and give racists a stroke at the same time.

I just want to know how it's racist putting a representation of the guy who it's named after on the box?

Since 1946, Uncle Ben's products have carried the image of an elderly African-American man dressed in a bow tie, which is said to have been based on a Chicago maître d'hôtel named Frank Brown.[13][14] According to Mars, Uncle Ben was an African-American rice grower known for the quality of his rice.


So, they "represented" him by...putting a picture of some other guy entirely on the box?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What's funny is that the family of the man wanted him to stay on the box.

But in the end, the corporate overlords cried uncle.
 
TexasDavid
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: someone is going to be might pissed

[Fark user image 474x592]


To be fair, someone is always pissed.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Finally, the riots can now stop
 
