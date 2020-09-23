 Skip to content
(CNN)   Mike Tyson to vote for first time; still undecided on Glass Joe vs. Don Flamenco   (cnn.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I can imagine Joe Rogan actually assigning these names to them.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
54 & never voted before.  They knocked all of the common sense out of him, the first time he boxed.  Or was he too busy learning to bite off ears???
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, trump is King Hippo.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, the coveted Mike Tyson vote.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, mike tyson is a rapist? Why did I hear about the ear thing but not that? Did the guys who put him in movies showing off his mansion and pet tigers know he was a rapist? Did the simpsons creators know when they put him in their show? Do the guys putting him in a high-profile celebrity boxing match right now know that he is a rapist? Someone aught to tell them so they can stop glorifying him.
 
alywa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Right.  Dodge.  Dodge.  Left.  Left.

Repeat

/Kid Quick
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

growinthings: 54 & never voted before.  They knocked all of the common sense out of him, the first time he boxed.  Or was he too busy learning to bite off ears???


Hey, he's known for more than boxing and ear biting.

He's also a convicted rapist.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nonpo: Wait, mike tyson is a rapist? Why did I hear about the ear thing but not that? Did the guys who put him in movies showing off his mansion and pet tigers know he was a rapist? Did the simpsons creators know when they put him in their show? Do the guys putting him in a high-profile celebrity boxing match right now know that he is a rapist? Someone aught to tell them so they can stop glorifying him.


Oh, everyone knew.

So to be clear:  the stars of Hangover 2 got Mel Gibson booted from the movie because he said mean things. Meanwhile, they had no issue working with a convicted rapist in TWO movies.
 
Reyito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nonpo: Wait, mike tyson is a rapist? Why did I hear about the ear thing but not that? Did the guys who put him in movies showing off his mansion and pet tigers know he was a rapist? Did the simpsons creators know when they put him in their show? Do the guys putting him in a high-profile celebrity boxing match right now know that he is a rapist? Someone aught to tell them so they can stop glorifying him.


How can you not know?  It's pretty much common knowledge.   He was convicted, served his time 30 years ago.   No one is holding him up to be some moral paragon.   If anything, he gets credit these days for NOT being the same man he was 30 years ago.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like Mike Tyson is seriously on the ropes about voting for Donald Trump.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nonpo: Wait, mike tyson is a rapist? Why did I hear about the ear thing but not that? Did the guys who put him in movies showing off his mansion and pet tigers know he was a rapist? Did the simpsons creators know when they put him in their show? Do the guys putting him in a high-profile celebrity boxing match right now know that he is a rapist? Someone aught to tell them so they can stop glorifying him.


Well that seals it, he can't be elected president or be put on the Supreme Court. That would be insane!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What about Bald Bull, Mr. Sandman, or Super Macho Man?
 
Tom-Servo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My guess is that he's going to vote for Trump.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
(It's really Mr Dream!)
 
dragonchild
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Soda Popinski.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: My guess is that he's going to vote for Trump.


There really isn't any guessing about it, thought it was pretty well known that he's pretty right leaning.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


This game was topical for a hot minute.
 
JAGChem82 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about Bald Bull, Mr. Sandman, or Super Macho Man?


Bald Bull is ineligible, as he's from Turkey.

Only Little Mac, Mr. Sandman, Super Macho Man, and Tyson are from the US.
 
basscomm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Menwhile Gabby Jay is looking for the pity vote
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about Bald Bull, Mr. Sandman, or Super Macho Man?


Leave James Carville, Ted Cruz, and Don Jr out of this, it just confuses things.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nonpo: Wait, mike tyson is a rapist? Why did I hear about the ear thing but not that? Did the guys who put him in movies showing off his mansion and pet tigers know he was a rapist? Did the simpsons creators know when they put him in their show? Do the guys putting him in a high-profile celebrity boxing match right now know that he is a rapist? Someone aught to tell them so they can stop glorifying him.


That was almost 30 years ago. Probably a long time before you were born.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Convicted felons cannot vote; they lose that right.  This is BS news.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: My guess is that he's going to vote for Trump.


I had been assured that the Democrat Party wants felons to vote because they know that criminals will always vote for them.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: Convicted felons cannot vote; they lose that right.  This is BS news.


Not sure if trolling or just stupid.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nice try subby but everyone knows Don Flamenco is Adam Sandler

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, Mike Tyson committed a heinous crime.  But he has redeemed himself with Mike Tyson's Mysteries.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nonpo: Wait, mike tyson is a rapist? Why did I hear about the ear thing but not that? Did the guys who put him in movies showing off his mansion and pet tigers know he was a rapist? Did the simpsons creators know when they put him in their show? Do the guys putting him in a high-profile celebrity boxing match right now know that he is a rapist? Someone aught to tell them so they can stop glorifying him.

Oh, everyone knew.

So to be clear:  the stars of Hangover 2 got Mel Gibson booted from the movie because he said mean things. Meanwhile, they had no issue working with a convicted rapist in TWO movies.


He'd been out of prison for 16 years at that point and had shown that he reformed himself into someone who doesn't rape people. Mel Gibson's rant in addition to him pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of battering his former girlfriend came out the year they started shooting.

Just if we're being clear.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kenundrummer: Convicted felons cannot vote; they lose that right.  This is BS news.


read the farking article
 
