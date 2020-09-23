 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Vietnamese officials raid used condom factory   (newsweek.com) divider line
61
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Condom, Chlamydia infection, Human sexual behavior, Birth control, Binh Duong Province Market Division, media outlet, HIV  
•       •       •

1308 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 23 Sep 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewwww
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clicked on that expecting it to be a euphemism for a brothel.

Leaving a little disappointed and a lot grossed out.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the police came to the right place.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHERE THE HELL IS THE SICK TAG???
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash it? Just turn it inside out.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scumbags.  Farking scumbags.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: WHERE THE HELL IS THE SICK TAG???


How dare you kinkshame subby like that!
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they made out of rabbit skin?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giggity?

*Gives Subby the confused dog look*
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in the hell do you get hundreds of thousands of used condoms?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to really be grossed out just imagine what it must smell like in that place.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Where in the hell do you get hundreds of thousands of used condoms?


The question is, do you really want to know?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Local media reported that she had allegedly told officials that around once a month, "somebody" delivered thousands of used condoms to her.

Her alleged role was to clean, dry and sort the condoms before making them look fresh again for new customers, said the news channel."

And you thought your job sucked...
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call BS.

It's obviously far cheaper to make new ones than to secure a source for used ones + clean and repackage them.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::hork::

I think I'll go do some actual work now, away from this. Thanks, Subs- you've managed to make my job look appealing
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Her alleged role was to clean, dry and sort the condoms before making them look fresh again for new customers..."

Somebody needs to give this biatch a raise.

And what kind of punishment do they think will have an effect on the person who does this for a living? A Hanoi prison would probably be a vacation for her.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF I did that a bunch of times in h.s. and never got in trouble
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's enough internet for this century.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Where in the hell do you get hundreds of thousands of used condoms?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slippery slope out there, folks!
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Clicked on that expecting it to be a euphemism for a brothel.

Leaving a little disappointed and a lot grossed out.


Got here intending to say exactly the same thing.

This is recycling taken entirely too far by half.


/also, ewwwwww
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought subby was kidding, too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF!!!!

No! I am done with the internet today
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-_-
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiwut?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ignoramist: I call BS.

It's obviously far cheaper to make new ones than to secure a source for used ones + clean and repackage them.


Huh? The capital to build a full production floor to make news ones is WAY more expensive...
Now, a few sets of gloves (let's hope), a sink and some cleaning supplies is way cheaper.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem? All you have to do is wash the fark out of them.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it's not like they don't have quality control checking the incoming for leaks:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ::hork::

I think I'll go do some actual work now, away from this. Thanks, Subs- you've managed to make my job look appealing


Wait until you hear what her assistant has to do...
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they get them? Do they have a place people can bring them and get 5 cents each like with cans and bottles or something?
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baby bottle nipple factory

SCHMOOP psss SCHMOOP psss  SCHMOOP psss  SCHMOOP psss  SCHMOOP psss

condom factory

SCHMOOP SCHMOOP SCHMOOP SCHMOOP psss SCHMOOP SCHMOOP SCHMOOP SCHMOOP psss
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: Ignoramist: I call BS.

It's obviously far cheaper to make new ones than to secure a source for used ones + clean and repackage them.

Huh? The capital to build a full production floor to make news ones is WAY more expensive...
Now, a few sets of gloves (let's hope), a sink and some cleaning supplies is way cheaper.


No.

The margins are so tiny that the only way to actually make a go of this is huge, tumescesnt volume. That's a factory, not a low-volume manual process.

It's not rocket science; it's latex.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby wanting to be elbows deep in used condoms?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all right.

Family Guy- Quagmire as a condom
Youtube H9zBJ2NGK-Y
 
Oreminer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: Wash it? Just turn it inside out.


Don't forget to shake the fark out of it.
 
Slypork
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: WTF I did that a bunch of times in h.s. and never got in trouble


Dad?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Russ1642: Where in the hell do you get hundreds of thousands of used condoms?

[Fark user image 649x337]


I doubt they practice responsible sex.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: xxBirdMadGirlxx: ::hork::

I think I'll go do some actual work now, away from this. Thanks, Subs- you've managed to make my job look appealing

Wait until you hear what her assistant has to do...


Shake the fark outta them?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The condom recycling bins should have been a big tipoff.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus H. Christ, I thought Subby was using a euphemism I was not familiar with.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Each and every one of our prophylactics has been thoroughly tested and put through its paces, to ensure that they work as promised!"
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I confess I parsed the headline wrong.  With 'used' as a verb.  As in, "Police raid employed used condom factory."

Three times.  My mind would not register 'used' as an adjective modifying 'condom.'

/and then I opened the thread
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought asian's just used finger cots
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I guess there really are no rules in Vietnam.
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Police raid employed used condom factory

Error: add caffeine.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Giggity?  How 'bout gaggity.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Get one each!
You animal!

/obscure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Slypork: gameshowhost: WTF I did that a bunch of times in h.s. and never got in trouble

Dad?


... best part about knowing I shoot blanks is that I can just enjoy the joke
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.