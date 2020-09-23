 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Here's a beautiful cake that I'll never be able to make, then I'll try to reorganize my closet and fail miserably; in conclusion, I plan to spend the afternoon doing needlepoint and stabbing my husband in frustration. Welcome to Pinterest Stories™   (cnbc.com) divider line
6
    More: Stupid, Mark Zuckerberg, Story Pins, new stories feature, higher content standards, Facebook, new content format, latest social media company, creator products  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lohikeitto (salmon soup)

Ingredients
·         1/2 stick (1/4 cup or about 50 grams) unsalted butter
·         1 leek, sliced (white and light green parts only)
·         5 cups (1,25l) fish stock (can be substituted with water)
·         1 lb (450g) potatoes, cubed
·         1 carrot, sliced
·         1 lb (450g) salmon fillet, de-boned, de-skinned and cut into small chunks
·         1 cup (250ml) heavy cream
·         1 cup (10g) fresh dill for garnish, finely chopped
·         salt and pepper to taste

Instructions
1.      Melt the butter in a pot. Add the sliced leek and saute until translucent, about 7 minutes.
2.      Add the stock, carrot and potatoes. Bring to a boil and cook for about 10 minutes over medium heat. At this point the potatoes should be almost ready.
3.      Add the salmon chunks and the cream, and cook for about 5-7 minutes more, until it starts to boil.
4.      Turn off the heat and add the dill, salt and pepper. Cover pot and wait for another 10 minutes.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That cake needs to be left out in the rain.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
actually don't eat cake anymore since a baker decided that they should decide who and who not to make cakes for so I'm not eating cake again until people stop acting like that
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bravery (Lincoln Style)

Ingredients
-   Anything. How brave are you?

Instructions
1. Commmit.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've heard that it's a piece of cake to bake a pretty cake (NSFW)

Lazy Town-Cooking by the book remix ft. Lil Jon
Youtube G5KxZ5Lc_YA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: actually don't eat cake anymore since a baker decided that they should decide who and who not to make cakes for so I'm not eating cake again until people stop acting like that


You know they sell mixes in stores?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.