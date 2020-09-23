 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   "Investigation revealed that Ellingford was inside the store and as he was waiting in the checkout line, he un-holstered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waistband so that he could show it off to a friend" Then Karma   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's even better when you find out he was a 3%er nutjob. Shooting his dick off to own the libs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the gun OK?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: It's even better when you find out he was a 3%er nutjob. Shooting his dick off to own the libs.

[Fark user image 622x623]


That left one makes me laugh. There's no one protecting people from them now.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again? Did he shoot off the other ball this time?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No one else was injured in this incident," police said

Not exactly accurate
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I never do an appendix carry.  Only pocket or behind the back.  I'd rather shoot off my foot or my ass than my nuts.

/i also don't play with my guns like an idiot
//and i never ever even put my hands near them in public
///seriously, who the hell appendix carries, sits down, sees where the gun is pointed, and keeps appendix carrying?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
narrowly missing his femoral artery

shoot
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?

Unfortunately the gun got fired, which caused it to recoil and go off.  At least it went out with a bang.

Also, penis.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have carried since 2007. I typically carry anywhere unless prohibited by policy or law.

The total number of times I have decided to "show off" the gun that i was carrying* is zero.

The total number of negligent discharges that I have suffered while in public is also zero.

Is this coincidence, or is it just a bizarre juxtaposition of two unrelated events?


*This includes one time when my own mother asked me to show off my carry gun while at a family gathering. And my parents are liberals who have never thought highly of guns.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?


No, it's being handled by an incompetent moron.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't waste valuable ammo! That shiat is hard to find.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, if you aren't allowed to play with a loaded gun in public then you might as well bow down to the King of England.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?

No, it's being handled by an incompetent moron.


I am an incompetent moron and I still obey gun safety rules.

In fact, when handling firearms I constantly remind myself of gun safety rules specifically because I am an incompetent moron.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahahaha, HAHAHAHAHAH...but seriously, at least he exercised his GOD given right!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

croesius: It's even better when you find out he was a 3%er nutjob. Shooting his dick off to own the libs.

[Fark user image 622x623]


Ummm, are these the guys we are supposed to be all scared of?

No concealed carry,
Points his own pistol at his own dick "playing" with his pistol in a store checkout line,
Pulls the trigger on a Glock and shoots himself.

Yeah, not overly worried about the Boogies and 3% if this is what they producing.

1. Never point a farking gun at anything you do not want to put a hole in.
2. Never play with your gun, it is a deadly tool not a farking Gameboy.
3. Never commit felonies while owning, storing, transporting or shooting your gun.
4. Glock, not even once.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Darwin swings and misses!
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only real safety on a Glock is part of the trigger. Don't carry one with a round in the chamber for this reason.
Once you put your booger picker on the boom lever, all bets are off.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?

No, it's being handled by an incompetent moron.


The problem is the nut which holds the handle.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumJackass07: Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?

No, it's being handled by an incompetent moron.


In an evidence locker now I'm sure.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: 4. Glock, not even once.


I'm still working on my first caffeine of the day, but aren't Glocks the one with the hair trigger?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have carried a rifle. It's easier to tell them apart.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't look fat enough to be a real militia member, but judging from his public pronouncements, he may have been one of those roadblock army cosplay wankers that my mom is having to deal with.

Glad to see someone's starting shooting back at those morons, even if it is just themselves.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RussianPotato: This is why I never do an appendix carry.  Only pocket or behind the back.  I'd rather shoot off my foot or my ass than my nuts.

/i also don't play with my guns like an idiot
//and i never ever even put my hands near them in public
///seriously, who the hell appendix carries, sits down, sees where the gun is pointed, and keeps appendix carrying?


Evidently Trump supporters and street gang members. Once again proving that most Americans have more in common than they know.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: SumJackass07: Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?

No, it's being handled by an incompetent moron.

I am an incompetent moron and I still obey gun safety rules.

In fact, when handling firearms I constantly remind myself of gun safety rules specifically because I am an incompetent moron.


As I read into your post you don't sound incompetent. I would suggest you re-evaluate your moron status since you remind yourself of gun safety rules regularly.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His condition was not known."

Yeah it is. Dude's re***ded.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot tip! Before you buy that gun, go take some classes on how to safely handle one.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going well past the "What kind of Yutz carries a gun while grocery shopping" we are compelled to ask:  "What kind of Yutz keeps one in the chamber while carrying concealed at a grocery store?"
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Someone Else's Alt: 4. Glock, not even once.

I'm still working on my first caffeine of the day, but aren't Glocks the one with the hair trigger?


Trigger safety. If there is a cartridge in the chamber, pull the trigger it goes boom.

Very reliable firearm, you pull on that trigger, it will go boom. Has put more holes in feet, thighs, groins, drywall, pickup truck dashboards etc than any other firearm ever manufactured.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the penis wasn't armed. It could have defended itself.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I have carried since 2007. I typically carry anywhere unless prohibited by policy or law.

The total number of times I have decided to "show off" the gun that i was carrying* is zero.

The total number of negligent discharges that I have suffered while in public is also zero.

Is this coincidence, or is it just a bizarre juxtaposition of two unrelated events?


*This includes one time when my own mother asked me to show off my carry gun while at a family gathering. And my parents are liberals who have never thought highly of guns.


Willing to bet you also don't keep a round chambered because you don't seem to be an idiot...so you are cheating on that whole "I never accidentally shot myself" thing  I mean...what if a dozen anti-fa super soldiers with Uzis suddenly stormed that grocery store?  The half a second it would take this guy to rack back the slide could be critical
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Name Withheld: Too bad the penis wasn't armed. It could have defended itself.


If his penis was large enough to defend itself, dude wouldn't have bought a gun.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: SumJackass07: Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?

No, it's being handled by an incompetent moron.

I am an incompetent moron and I still obey gun safety rules.

In fact, when handling firearms I constantly remind myself of gun safety rules specifically because I am an incompetent moron.


Once asked a training instructor "why do we have to keep going over the basics?"
His reply..?
"BECAUSE YOU AREN'T BRIGHT ENOUGH TO MAKE ADVANCED MISTAKES!"

/ still alive
// still not any smarter
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Yeah, not overly worried about the Boogies and 3% if this is what they producing.


Yeah, they're too dumb to avoid shooting their own dicks, and they're waving loaded rifles at innocent civilians on main roads under a delusional hatred of an imagined enemy. They sure as hell are a threat to the general public, and they should be disarmed and arrested. If they resist, they should be shot.

Pro tip: if you're unarmed, simply ask them to show off their sweet gunz, and they may handle it for you.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Don't waste valuable ammo! That shiat is hard to find.


I think you mean "Freedom Seeds"
 
Hack Patooey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"he un-holstered a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his waistband so that he could show it off to a friend"

But don't you dare say that they're gun fetishists and not protecting themselves from a tyrannical government.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: And Darwin swings and misses!


I think he got a little wood on it. At least he tipped it...
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Ummm, are these the guys we are supposed to be all scared of?


Yes. That's exactly the kind of moron who would shoot five random bystanders and then his own dick trying to "protect himself".
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: WelldeadLink: Don't waste valuable ammo! That shiat is hard to find.

I think you mean "Freedom Seeds"


Fark user imageView Full Size


/I just thought of another movie that I can watch while getting drunk on Election Day.
//Or week, depending on when the results come in.
///I will learn who won once my hangover clears.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scene: Nik is waiting in line at the Kroger

Kyle and Chad (Walking up behind Nik in line)

Kyle: Hey, Nik!

Chad: Nikster!

Nik: Yo! You guys got to (BOOM)
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure are a lot of responsible gun owners out there...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: Going well past the "What kind of Yutz carries a gun while grocery shopping" we are compelled to ask:  "What kind of Yutz keeps one in the chamber while carrying concealed at a grocery store?"


Someone who shouldn't be allowed to own firearms, that's who.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: Magorn: Going well past the "What kind of Yutz carries a gun while grocery shopping" we are compelled to ask:  "What kind of Yutz keeps one in the chamber while carrying concealed at a grocery store?"

Someone who shouldn't be allowed to own firearms, that's who.


Was going to ask this same question. Your answer is spot on and can't be improved. Thanks.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sentient: and they're waving loaded rifles at innocent civilians on main roads under a delusional hatred of an imagined enemy. They sure as hell are a threat to the general public, and they should be disarmed and arrested.


awruk!: Yes. That's exactly the kind of moron who would shoot five random bystanders and then his own dick trying to "protect himself".


You folks do realize that in America we are supposed to have freedom of association right? That the government can not charge someone of a crime, or treat them differently solely on their association with people that are idiots, Nazis, White Supremacist etc.

You can't just point a finger at someone and say "That guy is an idiot, take his guns and shoot him if resists"

Well, you can't do that if they are white.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He was well prepared and managed to shoot some lunatic with a gun while he was out shopping.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: "His condition was not known."

Yeah it is. Dude's re***ded.


Read this in Dr. Lexus' voice.
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: He was well prepared and managed to shoot some lunatic with a gun while he was out shopping.

The question is, why didn't Biden do anything to prevent this tragedy?  So much for the tolerant left.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Is the gun OK?



It's a Glock product.  Trust me, it's fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Ummm, are these the guys we are supposed to be all scared of?

No concealed carry,
Points his own pistol at his own dick "playing" with his pistol in a store checkout line,
Pulls the trigger on a Glock and shoots himself.


Once you can provide a guarantee they'll only ever shoot themselves, I guess we're all good?
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There will still be plenty of guns under President Biden
The new SCOTUS won't uphold a singe change to gun law.

/ I've still got guns from the Clinton Administration
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Childish gun fetishism strikes again
 
