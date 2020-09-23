 Skip to content
(Florida Today)   Doctor at 'mask optional' clinic dies. If you're reading this on Fark, you can probably guess why   (floridatoday.com) divider line
12
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He hit his head while trying to jump a stolen EPCOT tram over a manatee tank?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Antifa, I'm sure.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jammer2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Clearly Pedophiles funded by Soros ordered the local ANTIFA brigade to kill him, wake up sheeple its happening!
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't the Doctor be in quotes too???
 
kbronsito
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's what he gets for taking half measures. Should have straight out banned all masks and he'd be alive.

DRTFA. Assuming that doctor is a man because I'm a misogynist who can never answer that riddle about the doctor and the son with the dead dad.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Glad he's dead. Just hope he didn't take a few with him.
 
Hevach
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We need to start seriously researching irony as a transmission vector. Or at least a co-morbidity.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, if I was another doc, I'd be VERY wary about accepting any of his former patients.

/they want to larp healthcare from the Middle Ages, let 'em
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
