 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   "Why can't you be more Fergie?'   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Charles, Prince of Wales, law Princess Diana, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince, royal life, Fergie Vs Diana, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 10:32 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But no, she stayed married to the guy.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why can't you let me screw underage girls like Fergie allows Andy?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be more like Fergie? Like getting your toes sucked by your Texas "financial advisor"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wondering this about the Man Utd managers for quite a few years now.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waaaaaaay ahead of you.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean I could be like her but there is the gender reassignment surgery thing.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
prince charles would make a good ventriloquist doll
 
johnny queso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hall of fame
cy young
284 wins
seems like pretty good aspirations for a princess
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It blows my mind that 23 years after her dead, they're still writing articles about Diana as if she's alive.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"That wasn't just a rebute.

It's normal to get tongue-tied when you can't choose between similar words like "rebuke," "rebut" and "refute," but in writing, really? Don't you have editors?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
stourbridgenews.co.ukView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
More like her?

They were probably related.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can't think of anything more empowering than not meeting that doofus' ideal
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pee her pants?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

thornhill: It blows my mind that 23 years after her dead, they're still writing articles about Diana as if she's alive.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because Fergie was certainly more him...

media-cache-ec0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think in retrospect Fergie looks a whole lot better for Dumping  the Pedo Prince Andrew when she did
 
groverpm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: thornhill: It blows my mind that 23 years after her dead, they're still writing articles about Diana as if she's alive.

[i.pinimg.com image 523x600]


I'm pretty sure that's from Private Eye which is noted for its satire and exposing hypocritical politician, amongst other things.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Walker: thornhill: It blows my mind that 23 years after her dead, they're still writing articles about Diana as if she's alive.

[i.pinimg.com image 523x600]



Lulz Private Eye.  I love the Eye.  Exact same jokes every issue, but I laugh every time.


As a "proper country girl", had a lot in common with her new in-laws including a passion for animals, skiing and horseriding.

Yeah, "passion of animals".  They don't torture and cruelly kill animals, they are passionate about them.  Here's a pic of Charles being passionate for foxes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ckers.  Scum.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.