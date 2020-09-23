 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   After "positive interim results", Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine enters phase three trials, may only require one dose and doesn't need to be stored at subzero temperatures   (cnn.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I think the other headline was far more truthful about what the likelihood is of this vaccine not outright killing us
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see anything in the article about this not being required to be Frozen at Sub-Zero temperatures.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we injecting baby powder into our veins?
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it


Same, most of the sane people have been saying the earliest release for a properly tested vaccine is Spring 2021.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this vaccine is a true Dynamo.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: I did not see anything in the article about this not being required to be Frozen at Sub-Zero temperatures.


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/23/wo​r​ld/covid-19-coronavirus.html

FTA:  It does not need to be stored in subzero temperatures, and may require just one dose instead of two.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Sounds like this vaccine is a true Dynamo.


vdwws.comView Full Size


beluetoo.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it

Same, most of the sane people have been saying the earliest release for a properly tested vaccine is Spring 2021.


That tracks with what I've been hearing. The best case I've heard from that same group is end of the year.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: WTFDYW: I did not see anything in the article about this not being required to be Frozen at Sub-Zero temperatures.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/23/wor​ld/covid-19-coronavirus.html

FTA:  It does not need to be stored in subzero temperatures, and may require just one dose instead of two.


Thank you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it


You might be happier with flippers for hands, just saying.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next month? Good, the government got rid of all those profit killing regulations. Now the free market can produce the best vaccine ever!!!

/s
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend wants to know why a vaccine for a hoax is necessary for Trump******* to win a rigged election.
Does he really need the points for increased difficulty?
A friend of mine is a friend of yours.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Pleasing taste, some monsterism.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it

You might be happier with flippers for hands, just saying.


Thal-o-mide!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awesome & awesome.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only light zombieism
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: WTFDYW: I did not see anything in the article about this not being required to be Frozen at Sub-Zero temperatures.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/09/23/wor​ld/covid-19-coronavirus.html

FTA:  It does not need to be stored in subzero temperatures, and may require just one dose instead of two.


That's a much, much bigger deal for countries outside of the OECD. The number of places in developed countries where a medical clinic with trained personnel wouldn't have access to refrigeration for a vaccine pretty much rounds to zero. Heck, in the US the minute clinic type places in drug stores have that capability as it's a standard part of their offerings.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somedude210: Personally, I think the other headline was far more truthful about what the likelihood is of this vaccine not outright killing us


Anti-vaxer like typing detected.
 
Vercengetorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 300x225]


Now just plain zero.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ftfa: 'While the other vaccine candidates require two doses, Johnson & Johnson's candidate will be studied as a single-dose vaccine, which should expedite results'

That would be great - hoping they succeed in this level 3 trial.
 
imapirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. And if it actually works, maybe the states with republican governors will actually get access to it. We don't want anarchist jurisdictions getting all healthy or anything.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.


I'm pretty sure that is not the motto of The Daily Show.
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it


Trump has recently gone quiet on end of October - I guess his people finally told him there was no way anything would be ready for mass injections until Q3 2021.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, are we gonna inject some Drano or what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Introducing No More Peers, the vaccine brought to you by Johnson & Johnson (a family company).
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.


How silly of people to think that a vaccine should be set to a realistic timetable and not a politically motivated one.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why they don't issue an Emergency Use Authorization for Russia's vaccine. The goal seems to be to kill as many Americans as possible, and that's the clear choice.
 
alywa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.


<insert jerkingoff.gif>
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it last longer than four months?
 
flood222
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnson & Johnson
  "Infecting you softly..hopefully"
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it

Trump has recently gone quiet on end of October - I guess his people finally told him there was no way anything would be ready for mass injections until Q3 2021.


Trumps policy is "2 weeks"
you can promise literally anything will happen in 2 weeks and by the time 2 weeks has passed noone will remember they were supposed to be waiting for it.
the flip side of that is you can promise literally anything will be coming in >2 weeks and when that point arrives noone will remember they were supposed to be expecting it.

thats actually how he operates.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.


I want a vaccine that isn't rushed through the process just to help Trump politically this November, what does that make me?
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are we injecting baby powder into our veins?


The best baby powder comes from babies caged in the desert sun. Gotta grind them really fine, though. Pfft! America has got THIS one easily covered.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: somedude210: Personally, I think the other headline was far more truthful about what the likelihood is of this vaccine not outright killing us

Anti-vaxer like typing detected.


Please take your bad faith nonsense to some other site where it would be appreciated.

Or maybe where they don't know you yet and might engage with you seriously.

For the rest of us here, we'll just be looking at you, shaking our heads, sadly wondering just what you get from this.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oopsboom: thornhill: OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it

Trump has recently gone quiet on end of October - I guess his people finally told him there was no way anything would be ready for mass injections until Q3 2021.

Trumps policy is "2 weeks"
you can promise literally anything will happen in 2 weeks and by the time 2 weeks has passed noone will remember they were supposed to be waiting for it.
the flip side of that is you can promise literally anything will be coming in >2 weeks and when that point arrives noone will remember they were supposed to be expecting it.

thats actually how he operates.


Healthcare plan is due in 2 days.
I hope they show their work.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.


Vaccines are safe and effective because scientists spend the time necessary to test them rigorously and ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Lose the lengthy, rigorous testing, and you lose the guarantee of safety and efficacy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.

I want a vaccine that isn't rushed through the process just to help Trump politically this November, what does that make me?


WHY DO YOU HATE AMERICA?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alex in Wonderland: NewportBarGuy: Are we injecting baby powder into our veins?

The best baby powder comes from babies caged in the desert sun. Gotta grind them really fine, though. Pfft! America has got THIS one easily covered.


As I learned from coffee nerds, you need to use a burr grinder. A normal spinning blade won't give a fine enough consistency.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So will it give people cancer or years of needing surgeries to fix? I know how well their bladder meshes and baby powder work,I'll farking pass.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about tears? I don't want no more tears!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait to see what Germany, France, and Japan go with.
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdub77: Sounds like this vaccine is a true Dynamo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.


The reason anti-vaxers are wrong is that vaccines ARE carefully developed, tested, and regulated. If you get rid of all that then you risk proving them right, which would be devastating to the trust most people put in their vaccines.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingCarpet: OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it

Same, most of the sane people have been saying the earliest release for a properly tested vaccine is Spring 2021.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Considering the recent move to give the FDA less independence, this isn't helping.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: WalkingCarpet: OldRod: So it's just now entering phase 3?  No way it'll be released publicly next month.  And if it is, you couldn't pay me enough to take it

Same, most of the sane people have been saying the earliest release for a properly tested vaccine is Spring 2021.

[Fark user image 599x240]

Considering the recent move to give the FDA less independence, this isn't helping.


Isn't the NY Times failing fake news? It's so hard to keep track
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chthonic Echoes: gar1013: Symptoms of TDS include:  becoming an anti-vaxer and hoping that a vaccine takes longer to develop.

Vaccines are safe and effective because scientists spend the time necessary to test them rigorously and ensure their safety and effectiveness.

Lose the lengthy, rigorous testing, and you lose the guarantee of safety and efficacy.


What if we are fairly certain the vaccine is as safe as the flu vaccine, but the hang up is the efficacy?  Does it work 45% of the time or 85% of the time?  If we wait ten months to get the exact number, that ten months will cost people's lives.
 
