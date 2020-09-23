 Skip to content
(NYPost)   You're not actually a Duke if you get caught after the jump   (nypost.com) divider line
13
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Duke sucks.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When I read about this yesterday, the article (which was not this one) had as accompaniment a news segment that ended with actual footage of a car jumping across an opening drawbridge. Sure, the footage was from the Blues Brothers, but still. I'm sure it was a very accurate depiction of what this guy's jump actually looked like.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Duke sucks.


lol
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its always amusing to see TV car jumps where the landing obviously destroys the frame but the vehicle continues on the chase for another 20 minutes.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: Its always amusing to see TV car jumps where the landing obviously destroys the frame but the vehicle continues on the chase for another 20 minutes.


In the 70's and 80's, the pursing vehicle hits a slight incline, rolls three times, and then explodes (but not before everyone escapes with minor abrasions)
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: In the 70's and 80's, the pursing vehicle hits a slight incline, rolls three times, and then explodes


Or gets shot once in the fender with a .38 and immediately explodes.

A buddy of mine actually sold his 78 Camaro to Walker Texas Ranger and got to watch them blow it up.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I "jumped" a car exactly once. I was 18, it was early morning and I was  running late, and doing about 55-60 on a side road I wasn't familiar with beyond the fact that it ran parallel to a highway that was already in grid lock ,
and suddenly the street dropped off dramatical due to a hill I wasn't prepared for.
my 1980 Pontiac Sunbird flew probably 2-3 car lengths at most...when I "landed" my glovebox flew open, the  rear view mirror and one of my sunvisors fell to the floor, and I cracked my rusted out exhaust pipe.

/CSB: it was 1989...the Burton BATMAN film was coming out that weekend, and a local CBS affiliate was doing a series on the comic book industry. at the time I worked at a Diamond Comics warehouse, and ended up in a dare/bet situation with a co-worker... he promised to don the already released Burton style Batman Halloween costume if I showed up dressed as the Joker.  which I did...so he lost the bet and the dare. no footage of either of us ended up in the final piece that aired....
but it's important to picture a 6'4" 165lb teenager in full Joker (80's comic book version) makeup and costume driving a yellow sub compact flying through the air during someone elses normal morning commute.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're not a duplicate if........ oh, wait, you're a duplicate
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"And, some I assume, are...daredevils."

   - Donald Trump, at Michigan Trump Rally
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: dothemath: Its always amusing to see TV car jumps where the landing obviously destroys the frame but the vehicle continues on the chase for another 20 minutes.

In the 70's and 80's, the pursing vehicle hits a slight incline, rolls three times, and then explodes (but not before everyone escapes with minor abrasions)


When I first started driving, I believed that cars exploded readily, based on these media representations. So, when I accidentally put the car in reverse instead of 2nd to go up a hill (this was my first week driving alone) and the car made a hideous noise, I...jumped out and let it roll into a ditch. Nearly 40 years later, I'm still embarrassed. (Plymouth Satellite, so it wasn't damaged at all.)
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Miguel Gomez, 26, of Allen Park, was busted on new charges Monday for pulling the wild stunt on the Fort Street bridge in Detroit,

For the rest of his days, Miguel was known as "El Duque".
 
FTGodWin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Stratohead: I "jumped" a car exactly once. I was 18, it was early morning and I was  running late, and doing about 55-60 on a side road I wasn't familiar with beyond the fact that it ran parallel to a highway that was already in grid lock ,
and suddenly the street dropped off dramatical due to a hill I wasn't prepared for.
my 1980 Pontiac Sunbird flew probably 2-3 car lengths at most...when I "landed" my glovebox flew open, the  rear view mirror and one of my sunvisors fell to the floor, and I cracked my rusted out exhaust pipe.

/CSB: it was 1989...the Burton BATMAN film was coming out that weekend, and a local CBS affiliate was doing a series on the comic book industry. at the time I worked at a Diamond Comics warehouse, and ended up in a dare/bet situation with a co-worker... he promised to don the already released Burton style Batman Halloween costume if I showed up dressed as the Joker.  which I did...so he lost the bet and the dare. no footage of either of us ended up in the final piece that aired....
but it's important to picture a 6'4" 165lb teenager in full Joker (80's comic book version) makeup and costume driving a yellow sub compact flying through the air during someone elses normal morning commute.


I did an accidental jump once when a road under construction went from new level black-top to the old gravel road right as it went over a levee. Completely crushed the catalytic converter and ripped off the rest of the exhaust from under our 82 Chevy Malibu.
 
