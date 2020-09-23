 Skip to content
(NPR)   Residents of Swastika, New York are proud of their village's name and don't understand why anybody would be offended by it   (npr.org) divider line
23
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sister city to White Settlement, Texas.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly they do not see what the big deal is.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. It's a hamlet. Those are like... vestigial towns - New York happens to be old enough to have a whole bunch of them.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTA: "Douglass says the hamlet's name far predates World War II and came from the Sanskrit word meaning well-being. The four-sided geometric character that represents the swastika has been used for thousands of years in Indian religions and seen as a symbol of good luck."

Accurate. No story here.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bdub77: Clearly they do not see what the big deal is.


I also can not see the problem.
 
lectos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's right next to Gasjew, NY isn't it?
 
treesloth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a quiet, kampfy little town.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Times change. Even the White Power Ranger ended his career as Black Dino Thunder.

What I'm saying is, this town should be renamed to Black Dino Thunder, New York.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Shryke: FTA: "Douglass says the hamlet's name far predates World War II and came from the Sanskrit word meaning well-being. The four-sided geometric character that represents the swastika has been used for thousands of years in Indian religions and seen as a symbol of good luck."

Accurate. No story here.


d1scobrmssodqg.cloudfront.netView Full Size


cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size


I mean, it is a tough one, and something other symbols and sayings as well:

Fark user imageView Full Size


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
wantingout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the swastika has been around for thousands of years, and is a very auspicious symbol. why let one tin-horn dictator from 70 years ago ruin it forever?
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

treesloth: It's a quiet, kampfy little town.


It's just a little Führer down the road.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can commiserate with having an unfortunate name...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rhodabear [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akya: treesloth: It's a quiet, kampfy little town.

It's just a little Führer down the road.


Here, take the Reich's stag!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lectos: Yeah, that's right next to Gasjew, NY isn't it?


Not far from Concentration, NY.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
But it's pronounced "AR-yan rule"
 
Devil's Advocaat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


but they're not the ones who suck.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Can you get to Warsaw from there in one tank?
 
millsapian87
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Sister city to White Settlement, Texas.


It's just down the road from Rick Perry's [racial slur]head Ranch
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If there were only some symbol for Cultural Appropriation itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size



From the Huff Post

The Trump emblem is a nearly exact copy of the crest Britain granted to American diplomat Joseph Edward Davies in 1939. There's just one tweak: where the original featured "integritas," the Latin word for integrity, the president's version substitutes, inevitably, the name "Trump."
The billionaire developer appears to have begun using the coat of arms after he bought the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in 1985. The property was being run by a foundation set up by Davies' third wife, cereal-company heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.
Davies' grandson, former Sen. Joseph D. Tydings (D-Md.), told the Times Trump never asked for his permission to adopt the crest. The corrupted version of the emblem is now used on a range of Trump products ― even body wash.
 
JNowe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why should we change?  They're the one's who suck.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There was a major coal mining and distribution company in New Mexico that had a swastika as its name and corporate logo (Swastika Fuel Company, later the Raton Fuel Company).  They dropped both name and company logo right before World War II, because even they recognized in 1938 that Hitler was a warmongering shiathead.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Can you get to Warsaw from there in one tank?


Yes:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lectos: Yeah, that's right next to Gasjew, NY isn't it?


No, it's next to Jewkill.  It means Jew Creek.  Why would you take offense?
 
