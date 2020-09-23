 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Working at the CDC these days is about as uplifting as scrubbing toilets after Taco Tuesday   (thehill.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, Public health, former CDC officials, Health, Health care, nation's foremost public health institution, current CDC employee  
•       •       •

521 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Sep 2020 at 9:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yeah, that's their strategy to root out the 'deep state'
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do these soon to be former staff members keep trying to put science above the Party?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They thought they were there to provide national health care, and it turns out they exist to give Trump a blowie.

That has to sting.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They thought they were there to provide national health care, and it turns out they exist to give Trump a blowie.

That has to sting.


They don't even get that much.

They get to be dominated by the men who give Trump head
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After watching Maddow last night, I can say that Redfield needs to be gone ASAP
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Morale is low?  Well, your agency is in the grip of a delusional sociopath who tries to twist reality to shape his own deluded and psychotic worldview, and who has taken your credibility and flushed it down the toilet with no remorse or regard for the lives he's destroying, so...no shiat Sherlock!
 
Lucky LaRue [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Its not the President's job to give these people participation trophies.  They are taking taxpayer money in exchange for doing a job..  If they can't/won't do the job right, then they need to be held accountable by the president.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The damage done by the Trump administration(even if he left office now) will last a generation. Your life has become harder, less safe and more expensive because of these people. Vote.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I can tell you morale at the County is a shiat show as well...
 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not shocked. I imagine it's like this at most public health agencies in the US, at least in red states.
 
MLWS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Deep state = competent non-partisan professionals.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Being a citizen isn't exactly a parade either.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Logically speaking, why wouldn't morale be down? They are facing this disease/plague that is killing indirectly tens of thousands, affecting lives, spreading poverty through communities, breaking down the fabric of society, people living in fear for themselves and their loved ones.
They also have to deal with COVID-19.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lord_Moldypants: Morale is low?  Well, your agency is in the grip of a delusional sociopath who tries to twist reality to shape his own deluded and psychotic worldview, and who has taken your credibility and flushed it down the toilet with no remorse or regard for the lives he's destroying, so...no shiat Sherlock!


They also managed to completely flub preparations for this pandemic. If the CDC had a fully-aligned action plan, it wouldn't matter what Trump did or didn't do; the states would have a playbook to work from and as soon as the siren went off to indicate a pandemic, they could have leapt into action. Instead, the CDC had nothing ready to go and have exposed the fact that they are entirely dependent upon a "benevolent dictator" president to come up with a pandemic response on the fly.

Where were the line items in the budget for the annual drills? Where were the planning sessions with local state governments to cover the "what if" scenarios? Why is it that the 'action plan' comes after the crisis starts, instead of having something 'off the shelf'?

Yeah, having a shiatty president sucks for all of us. However, that doesn't excuse the lack of preparation for a pandemic that we knew was coming for decades. That's institutional failure that goes far deeper than trashy US politics. I'd have pretty crappy morale if I worked there, too. It's about like what the US army felt like coming back from Vietnam, I imagine.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lucky LaRue: Its not the President's job to give these people participation trophies.  They are taking taxpayer money in exchange for doing a job..  If they can't/won't do the job right, then they need to be held accountable by the president.


Yeah, it's the people at the CDC who aren't doing their job right. It's definitely not the dude who knows nothing about science and lies every time he opens his mouth. I mean, he's clearly perfect.

/s/

Real question - Do you get paid for this shiat? Or are you really that stupid?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you really want to understand why moral is so low, read "The Fifth Risk" by Michael Lewis. Keep in mind it was written before the pandemic and describes Trump and the far right's "relationship" with the Federal Government. Pretty scary stuff.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.