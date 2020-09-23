 Skip to content
 
(Sky.com)   Under new proposal, misogyny could become hate crime   (news.sky.com) divider line
42
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That seems like a pretty broad law.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out the gams on that law.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some sandwiches would be worth the risk.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bdub77: That seems like a pretty broad law.


Chicks dont like it when you call them broads. At least thats what the dames in my biatch's book club tell me.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The independent body, which is responsible for reviewing laws, will look at whether those abusing women because of their gender should have tougher sentences.

Currently, the groups and characteristics protected by law include race, religion, sexual orientation, disability and transgender identity.

Well yes, if those latter groups are protected then I see no reason why gender should not be as well.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
sean connery on slapping women
Youtube mzXkbJwrN38
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Misandry is curiously absent.
 
alaric3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, is it a love crime until then?
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As long as misanthropy is still kosher I'm fine with this.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They put you in a special high-security wing of the prison with a 5" thick ballistic glass ceiling.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wut?

Tell me again ladies don't expect butt kissing and worship!
┻┻︵¯\(ツ)/¯︵┻┻
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is all fine and good but human beings are violent, deceptive, territorial animals and as long as one sex remains physically larger and more aggressive than the other then there will always be a power imbalance.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pretty soon everything will be a hate crime , just ask for tougher sentences across the board and save time.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bdub77: That seems like a pretty broad law.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is all fine and good but human beings are violent, deceptive, territorial animals and as long as one sex remains physically larger and more aggressive than the other then there will always be a power imbalance.


Women have long ago realized that you physically win against a larger male of the species...unless you get even larger males of the species to take care of the former.

While, I semi-joke, many women have realized that a man just laying a finger on them can be taken to jail.

Not a complete thought, just offering what I have at the moment.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: The independent body, which is responsible for reviewing laws, will look at whether those abusing women because of their gender should have tougher sentences.

Currently, the groups and characteristics protected by law include race, religion, sexual orientation, disability and transgender identity.

Well yes, if those latter groups are protected then I see no reason why gender should not be as well.


But it is not gender.  It appears it would only apply to straight men.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dothemath: This is all fine and good but human beings are violent, deceptive, territorial animals and as long as one sex remains physically larger and more aggressive than the other then there will always be a power imbalance.


The issue  is power abuse
this is exactly the same problem we have with the police
I don't dislike the police
I just dony like the fact that they're corrupt
and abuse their power
and don't face scrutiny
they think they're the above the laws they enforce
 
bfh0417
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: This is all fine and good but human beings are violent, deceptive, territorial animals and as long as one sex remains physically larger and more aggressive than the other then there will always be a power imbalance.

The issue  is power abuse
this is exactly the same problem we have with the police
I don't dislike the police
I just dony like the fact that they're corrupt
and abuse their power
and don't face scrutiny
they think they're the above the laws they enforce


There are currently at least two threads for the cop.haters. Why don't you post to them?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Misandry is curiously absent.


If sex is a protected class, the law would protect against misandry too.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Something had to be done to address incels.

Might work out nice for everyone, they won't have to see women at all when they're locked up.
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hate crime - where what you think is a crime.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Misandry is curiously absent.





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Hate crime - where what you think is a crime.


Dont we already have laws that make it illegal to beat up, rape and refuse to hire women?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every Fark thread is a hate crime!

/if you're that one person who used to moderate here and you went completely overboard with the accusations and no one takes you seriously now
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
can i still beat my wife though?
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: dothemath: This is all fine and good but human beings are violent, deceptive, territorial animals and as long as one sex remains physically larger and more aggressive than the other then there will always be a power imbalance.

Women have long ago realized that you physically win against a larger male of the species...unless you get even larger males of the species to take care of the former.

While, I semi-joke, many women have realized that a man just laying a finger on them can be taken to jail.

Not a complete thought, just offering what I have at the moment.


Chicks are sly like that, you can't trust em.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: can i still beat my wife though?


I don't know, CAN you, pussy?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So if you call a biatch a biatch you can get arrested?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bdub77: That seems like a pretty broad law.


Trying to skirt it would be tough.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: lenfromak: Hate crime - where what you think is a crime.

Dont we already have laws that make it illegal to beat up, rape and refuse to hire women?


Maybe we do, can't speak for the UK which what TFA is about.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: can i still beat my wife though?



I've never hear it called that before...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Hate crime - where what you think is a crime.


Every crime that isn't based on strict liability takes intent ("what the perp was thinking") into the equation.  You're not being persecuted for simply thinking something w/o acting.

/argue about the action that occurred and whether or not it's worthy of criminalization
//pouting about the fact that mens rea is taken into consideration is worthy of ridicule
 
1funguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: can i still beat my wife though?


So is rape going to be a hate crime now, too?

No use leaving that one out on the corner of the plate if you've already got the bat in your hand to beat your wife...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Twats that?  I coont hear you.  I have an ear infarktion.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It would be overturned in our upcoming supreme court.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
howtodothatco.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


No. Stop it.
 
bsmz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why do we need special penalties depending on what the perpetrator was thinking?

I don't see why the law should care whether the gender of the victim entered into the thoughts of the perpetrator when setting a sentence. Determining the perpetrator's thoughts is an uncertain process, given the obvious conflict of interests and the natural privacy of the perpetrator's thoughts. We already have laws against assault, battery, and murder.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And I watched my brother nearly go to jail because his psycho ex called the cops and told them he'd been smacking her around (never the case ever) when they broke up because she knew that's all she had to do to screw his day.
 
mrspeacock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Hate crime - where what you think is a crime.


I totally agree and have thought this way since these laws were first proposed.  The intention is good, I get it, but it's a slippery slope.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lenfromak: Hate crime - where what you think is a crime.


Libertarian like typing detected.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrspeacock: The intention is good, I get it, but it's a slippery slope.


Lets not get racial. Not here.

Not today.
 
