 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Let's talk about your windshield wiper attitude   (jalopnik.com) divider line
62
    More: Strange, Turn, Driver visibility, windshield wipers, Windshield, Wipers, Rain, Want, Rain-X devotees  
•       •       •

1468 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Author is obviously not from a dusty area. Whip them wipers on with just a few drops and you'll have smeared mud all over the glass and then you have to add wiper fluid to finish the job.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, if we're just going to make up utter bullshiat and call it a trend because we claim to have talked to lots of people confirming they do it but for some reason can't identify or quote any of them, why stop with windshield wipers? I mean, there are limitless hypothetically concerning trends out there. The trend for people to only use single ply toilet paper, for example, because they secretly like the way it often rips mid-wipe and it's too difficult to pretend that's an accident with double-ply. That's sort of weird. And how about all those women who are pinning tampons to their shoulders as some sort of strange "grrl power" movement celebrating and empowering menstruation? Sure, I guess it's a noble idea at heart but do they really have to be used? And I don't know about the rest of you but this thing people are doing at breakfast where they just put raw eggs, scrapple, and cream cheese in a blender with some tomato juice and paprika is bizarre. Just, really bizarre. Maybe not "pineapple on pizza" bizarre, which is apparently something else some really confused people are doing, but bizarre in its own right.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
how about people who have their wipers set to 11 when there is barely a mist?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a phenomenon I've seen with many writers over the years: when they're on deadline, some writers will staunchly refuse to turn on their creativity circuits until their existence is absolutely so pockmarked with dread and agita that we get pieces that sound like this.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This is a phenomenon I've seen with many writers over the years: when they're on deadline, some writers will staunchly refuse to turn on their creativity circuits until their existence is absolutely so pockmarked with dread and agita that we get pieces that sound like this.


While deadlines definitely spur action, maybe somedays they shouldn't
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you blog sucks.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one I've seen is when someone is tailgating you, you suddenly decide to clean your windshield, with Loads of fluid... Which just so happens to end up all over the car behind you.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The one I've seen is when someone is tailgating you, you suddenly decide to clean your windshield, with Loads of fluid... Which just so happens to end up all over the car behind you.


We used to do this as teens. You just reach down and adjust the sprayer and it'll hit the person behind you. Especially fun with convertibles, T-tops and sunroofs.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In many states it's illegal to turn on your windshield wipers if your headlights are off.
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Author is obviously not from a dusty area. Whip them wipers on with just a few drops and you'll have smeared mud all over the glass and then you have to add wiper fluid to finish the job.


i thought you were talking about taking a shiat at first
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to live in fear of rain. Only sheeple use their wipers. Rain is a myth -- it's fake news.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: how about people who have their wipers set to 11 when there is barely a mist?


^This. My irritation with it is the absolute definition of irrational.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't stand wipers rubbing against dry glass, it's like nails on a chalkboard.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maybe rainx
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shiat that gets greened here.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: The one I've seen is when someone is tailgating you, you suddenly decide to clean your windshield, with Loads of fluid... Which just so happens to end up all over the car behind you.


That just makes me tailgate them even more so I get a free car wash until they run out of fluid or they get the fark out of the way.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Author is obviously not from a dusty area. Whip them wipers on with just a few drops and you'll have smeared mud all over the glass and then you have to add wiper fluid to finish the job.


I burn through a few gallons of the stuff each year.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really hits home. My attitude waxes and wanes, leaving just a bit of attitude with each cycle depending on the level of personal maintenance...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: how about people who have their wipers set to 11 when there is barely a mist?


Or people who refuse to turn on their headlights when everyone else has them on. You think there's a break in the traffic, and get ready to pull out, and at the last minute notice the idiot in the dark car with his lights off.

What?  Are they somehow trying to prolong the filament life?

The idiots with their parking lights on are a whole 'nother category of stupid. Just turn yer damn lights on so people can see you!

Thankfully, with DRL and LEDs this is becoming less of an issue...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: In many states it's illegal to turn on your windshield wipers if your headlights are off.


That's why I never use turn signals.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vhat did you say about my vindshield viper?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: The shiat that gets greened here.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stuff works

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truck Fump:
Or people who refuse to turn on their headlights when everyone else has them on.

Hey! Turning on your headlights should be a personal choice. They are also a hoax. It is unconstitutional to make people wear them. I have a medical condition that says I don't need to use headlights and if you don't believe me I have a card that I downloaded from the internet proving it.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
loath: reluctant, unwilling
loathe: to feel intense dislike or disgust for
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy the more expensive wipers.  It's like $5 more and you'll get much better results.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: how about people who have their wipers set to 11 when there is barely a mist?


I replace my wipers when they skitter on "Interval" or "Lo" but work smoothly on "Hi." But the annoying noise until I replace them is the only reason I run them on Hi in a mist, fog, or light rain.

I also have a cheap squeegee in my car for clearing the windows of condensation first thing in the morning. Given that I live and work in the southeast, that's fairly often.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Also, after you wax the car, use the towel you used to take off the wax and wipe it on the windows.  Works like Rain-X
 
chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Or people who refuse to turn on their headlights when everyone else has them on. You think there's a break in the traffic, and get ready to pull out, and at the last minute notice the idiot in the dark car with his lights off.

What?  Are they somehow trying to prolong the filament life?


They probably dont realize their headlights are off. In many modern cars the instrument lights are always on, regardless of whether or not the headlights are on. This confuses people who are used to turning on their headlights when they cant read the speedo anymore.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: edmo: Author is obviously not from a dusty area. Whip them wipers on with just a few drops and you'll have smeared mud all over the glass and then you have to add wiper fluid to finish the job.

I burn through a few gallons of the stuff each year.


You're using the wrong stuff if it is flammable.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: This stuff works

[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.


FTFA:
And, keep in mind, this is different from the Rain-X devotees, who coat their windshields with the stuff until it's so hydrophobic earthworms look at it like it's Chernobyl, and then they gleefully drive in the rain with wipers off, making sure to tell any passengers in a two-mile radius that, no, they don't need to turn on their wipers like some kind of crude animal, since they've solved the problem with chemistry.
Those Rain-X geeks are kind of their own thing.

/Rain X geek
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chewd: This stuff works

[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.


I tried using the Google's to find out whether it was environmentally friendly or not, but I couldn't get a definitive answer, so you're poisoning the earth and I hate you.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
why are some drivers so loathe to turn on their wipers?

Loathe = "feel intense dislike or disgust for"

Loath = "reluctant; unwilling"

/sorry, pet peeve
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Combustion: Private_Citizen: The one I've seen is when someone is tailgating you, you suddenly decide to clean your windshield, with Loads of fluid... Which just so happens to end up all over the car behind you.

We used to do this as teens. You just reach down and adjust the sprayer and it'll hit the person behind you. Especially fun with convertibles, T-tops and sunroofs.


We used to have the guy riding shotgun use the mirror to reflect the headlights back into the tailgating guys face.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: I tried using the Google's to find out whether it was environmentally friendly or not, but I couldn't get a definitive answer, so you're poisoning the earth and I hate you.


It smells like bananas
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: Schmerd1948: I tried using the Google's to find out whether it was environmentally friendly or not, but I couldn't get a definitive answer, so you're poisoning the earth and I hate you.

It smells like bananas


Oh. Ok then.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is covered in the NJ Dot driver's manual. Using your wipers, similar to using your turn signal or allowing a vehicle to merge, is a sign of weakness and you are tempting retribution from more dominant drivers.
 
chewd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Oh. Ok then.


Yep, smells like bananas.

Muahahaha
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

chewd: This stuff works

[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.


that's the washer fluid, you want the water repellent

target.scene7.comView Full Size


/I find wipers obnoxious, all flap, flap, flap
//I only use them when using the washer fluid to clean the window after a big bug hits it or getting splashed with dirty road water
///you don't need to be able to read bumper stickers, you just need to see the other cars
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wiper Blades
Youtube ZjugYzQd-mg
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: chewd: This stuff works

[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.

I tried using the Google's to find out whether it was environmentally friendly or not, but I couldn't get a definitive answer, so you're poisoning the earth and I hate you.


The Rain-X SDS page is helpfully vague.  It is either a blend of 2-butoxyethanol and isopropanol, or it is acetone.  Either one is quite flammable and can cause injury if swallowed.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: how about people who have their wipers set to 11 when there is barely a mist?


I see you've been to Southern California.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: chewd: This stuff works

[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.

I tried using the Google's to find out whether it was environmentally friendly or not, but I couldn't get a definitive answer, so you're poisoning the earth and I hate you.


it's mostly alcohol  with a bit of acetone, from the MSDS

Substance(s) Chemical Name    CAS No                   Weight-%
ETHANOL                                    64-17-5                  30 - 60
ACETONE                                   67-64-1                   10 - 30
Isopropanol                                  67-63-0                   10 - 30
 
kaedric
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And if you're from New England...you know that there are two types of people come winter. The "Wipers-up" people, and "Wipers-down" people. For some ridiculous reason, this is vicious debate up there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chewd: This stuff works

[i5.walmartimages.com image 500x500]

I generally dont need windshield wipers in the rain... unless its really bucketing down, all the wipers do is inhibit the rain's mad dash to the edge of the glass.


My climate doesn't require that, however. Its still the best thing that works. If its light to medium rain and I'm going more than 30mph, wipers aren't needed nearly as much and I turn them on mostly if i have to stop at a light or if the rain gets too heavy.

rainx.comView Full Size


I'm more worried about the people who groom themselves in the rearview mirror or lumber their gigantic SUVS down the freeway in blinding rain.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brap: Keyser_Soze_Death: The shiat that gets greened here.

[media1.giphy.com image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


Thanks, now we know who greened it.
 
eKonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: NM Volunteer: edmo: Author is obviously not from a dusty area. Whip them wipers on with just a few drops and you'll have smeared mud all over the glass and then you have to add wiper fluid to finish the job.

I burn through a few gallons of the stuff each year.

You're using the wrong stuff if it is flammable.


A lot of it is methanol or glycol based (particularly the "winter" varieties - don't want it freezing). So I'd argue if you're using the wrong stuff if it's inflammable.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Dead for Tax Reasons: how about people who have their wipers set to 11 when there is barely a mist?

Or people who refuse to turn on their headlights when everyone else has them on. You think there's a break in the traffic, and get ready to pull out, and at the last minute notice the idiot in the dark car with his lights off.

What?  Are they somehow trying to prolong the filament life?

The idiots with their parking lights on are a whole 'nother category of stupid. Just turn yer damn lights on so people can see you!

Thankfully, with DRL and LEDs this is becoming less of an issue...


and all that glare is unnecessary and tiring

my running lights are there for you to see me, I only use my headlights when I need to see you

/they're running or marker lights
//you don't use them when parking
///
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZAZ: In many states it's illegal to turn on your windshield wipers if your headlights are off.


another reason to not use my wipers

had a cop pull along side when it was raining and I didn't have my headlights on, pretty sure he was going to pull me over, until he noticed my wipers weren't on either
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.