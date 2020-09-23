 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TC Palm)   FTFA: "Dancing shirtless on tables" outside convenience stores typically is frowned upon, while "dancing shirtless on tables" is an advertised attraction at certain adult-only establishments   (tcpalm.com) divider line
6
    More: Florida, Vero Beach, Florida, Dance, Arrest, Elvis Presley, INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Indian River County, Florida, type of dance, Resisting arrest  
•       •       •

272 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 5:02 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The type of dance, such as ballroom, swing, Cabbage Patch, The Floss or The Hustle, was not specified.

Groan. Journalism really is dead.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The type of dance, such as ballroom, swing, Cabbage Patch, The Floss or The Hustle, was not specified.

Groan. Journalism really is dead.


It's that guy's schtick. He's a low rent Dave Barry wannabe, stuck reporting on stupid police blotter shiat for what used to be the Vero Beach Press Journal.

Given that his readers are all over 70, white, and corny as hell, he's probably immensely popular.

/grew up in Vero
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Having someone dance shirtless on a table outside a convenience would be a great convenient and reduce the number of places one might need to stop on the way home from work.

Would there be a VIP or Champagne Aisle?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Dancing Shirtless on Tables" was the working title for the sequel to "Riding in Cars With Boys."

It never got the green light.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And what crime was committed?

This is why people hate you, Police.
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is literally just another a Tuesday in Florida.

Todd300: And what crime was committed?

This is why people hate you, Police.


Trespassing...Meanwhile, the Wawa manager reported "numerous incidents" at the business with the alleged dancer causing a ruckus.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.