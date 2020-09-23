 Skip to content
(Twitter) Video It's September, we do NOT need to see Christmas decorations in Costco
45
    More: Video, shot  
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
yeah, that shiat was in my local costco before labor day.  i think 'you gotta be farking kidding me' was my exact reaction
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let's cancel culture THIS shiat RIGHT.

Shame! Shame these holly deckers and players of MPariah Carey.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen this as early as the first week in August at a Walmart some years back.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's 2020. We may want to celebrate Christmas now, in case we don't make it to December.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What makes it even worse is that are 2021 Christmas decorations!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well we're skipping Halloween and Thanksgiving, so...

/really bummed about Halloween
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
*those
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
On  the one hand, if there's any year that people need the comfort of Christmas early, it's this year.

On the other hand, NO.  Get back behind Thanksgiving you empty saccharine annoyance.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's funny, Costco is about the only place I'll accept ludicrously early holiday stuff, because they are always a season ahead on everything.  Middle of winter?  Raincoats and rubber boots.  Early May?  School supplies in bulk.  Everytime, it's a season early.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Deathbymeteor: It's funny, Costco is about the only place I'll accept ludicrously early holiday stuff, because they are always a season ahead on everything.  Middle of winter?  Raincoats and rubber boots.  Early May?  School supplies in bulk.  Everytime, it's a season early.


Or three seasons behind.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shoppin' at the club and you gotta pay just to go.
So you can spend more dough.
Welcome to Costco, I love you, where's your membership?
Got none?
Then you ain't get shiat.
So when it's time to party and you gotta shop, you go downtown, to all the mom and pops.

Cause all you Mother Lovers, I'm a drop all my mother lovin' dollars on ya.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm in the "other" London (Ontario, Canada) and the Costcos here rolled out the Christmas crap before Labor Day.
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't make me go to Costco, baby.
I hate that store, it drives me crazy.
It's wall to wall consumer baiting.
They suck you in with chickens, baby.
 
12349876
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What is this inside of a store you speak of?
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When I worked at Cracker Barrel, it was like we had two seasons, Fourth of July and Christmas.
They'd start decorating for one as soon as the other was over
 
dready zim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Christmas comes but once a year, but why the hell do they have to start it in August?"
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We do this thread every year at the same time.  it's like Garfield and Mondays.
We might actually be a little later this year.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
🎵 Simply having a premature Christmastime 🎵
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you're in a Costco to begin with, you deserve what you get.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When I am emperor of earth, someone remind me to force people who put Christmas decorations out before Thanksgiving to trade said Xmas decorations for Cthulhu themed decorations.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My local Lowes is all Christmas'ed out.


I don't know who this is for.  Even my friends who are loco about Christmas think this is ridiculous.
 
chewd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Given that costco is (supposedly) a wholesaler where people who run retail stores would (supposedly) pick up supplies for their retail stores, it makes sense that they should have their xmas decorations available earlier in the year.

If you dont like it, stop shopping at a wholesale outlet.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't hate the retailer, hate the game.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I stopped going there because I couldn't get out of the store without spending $400. And my two pallets of Kirkland butt wipe should hold me for a while anyway.
 
My Conscience
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Goodwills in my area had christmas decorations for sale in July, and have had halloween decorations since august. I haven't bought any christmas decorations in over 20 years. I have a whole closet in my house dedicated to this one holiday.

My mother-in-law has an even bigger closet.

most years I don't even put up decoration but the wife won't let me toss them out.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dready zim: "Christmas comes but once a year, but why the hell do they have to start it in August?"


It's an extended orgasm.
 
dready zim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Personally, I just marked Equinox. Then comes Halloween. Then Solstice.

After that, I get interested in Christmas.

Decided to have Lamb again for Christmas dinner. Had it last year and wondered why the hell we had not done it before. It also matches the whole 'jesus, Lamb of god' thing too. Then we can imagine we are eating a deity which has historically been a very popular thing.

In most shops, it is half price at Christmas because all the drones are out buying Turkey so they can overcook it and turn it into cardboard. There is always a big joint of Lamb in the shops late on christmas eve.

You can slow cook it while you get on with getting drunk and it is a lot less stressful overall. It is ready when you are.
 
dready zim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
Youtube r89CjMZDQpQ
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those nasty Christians and their war on Halloween.
Why won't they respect other religions?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I stopped going there because I couldn't get out of the store without spending $400. And my two pallets of Kirkland butt wipe should hold me for a while anyway.


Fark user imageView Full Size


you know, for the pandemic
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Erebus1954: I stopped going there because I couldn't get out of the store without spending $400. And my two pallets of Kirkland butt wipe should hold me for a while anyway.

[Fark user image image 522x694]

you know, for the pandemic


Or as Drew calls it, Tuesday.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.  Love it.

Oct. 1st to Jan. 1st is the best time of the year.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It seems Christmas arrives sooner each year - C3PO
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The seasonal aisle is constant glitter from Halloween through Easter. Once there are glitter-covered summer items, the circle will be complete; year-round glitter in every retailer's seasonal aisle. The glitter will accumulate, even though you swear you've already swept it up. You look away, but there is no refuge as the sparkles only intensify behind closed eyelids. Open again, your glitter-scratched eyes see a faint glitter flurry, lightly covering every fixture. You turn around to find the entire store floor covered in a thick layer of glitter building up to the bottom shelves. Undulating waves play across the glitter's surface, though you feel no breeze. You cough heavily into your hand, only to see specks of glitter phlegm in your palm. You need to get out. The front door is only a dozen yards away, every step laborious as you sink ankle deep into the silver sparkles. Glitter fills the cracks along the door and cover the automatic sensor. A heavy shoulder shoves the door open, the now-knee-deep glitter spilling forth as you fall to the ground. Between gasps for fresh air you cough up lungsful of yellow and red glitter. The scene outside is utter madness. The intersection is choked with vehicles blinded by the glitterstorm. All around, people are covering their faces, coughing. A young mother passes carrying her daughter, trying to shield her from the storm. The waves of glitter in the sky play with your vision, the multi-colored sparkle clouds undulating, seeming to take on organic shapes. The ground starts to vibrate, then lurches violently. To the east, a massive blast of brilliant, dark blue glitter pours up from the ground, flowing like drops of dye in water toward the clouds. Chunks of blue-painted bricks rain down as you run for shelter at the gas station across the street. Most of a large "W" crushes an abandoned car in the road. With a soul-shaking shudder, you realize the source of the cobalt-blue glitter volcano: WalMart. The darkening glitter cloud stops rising and begins to spread, rotating slowly. The rainbow waves that had been choking the streets start to rise in tendrils toward the growing gyre. The storm turns more quickly as it draws in more glitter, gathering strength. The center of the storm grows black. Green lightning cracks the earth as shapes pour forth from the blackness. Hundreds of winged shapes fill the sky. As they approach you see them for their true horror. Pegasi, oversized and overmuscled, swoop down, shrieking a terrible un-sound that aches your bones. Upon their backs, warriors in iridescent scales and golden helms chant the name of their deity. You pray your death is swift.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: When I am emperor of earth, someone remind me to force people who put Christmas decorations out before Thanksgiving to trade said Xmas decorations for Cthulhu themed decorations.


So much this.
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What if the war on Christmas was to prevent decorations from going up in September.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In Menards yesterday they had Xmas right next to Halloween!
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dready zim: "Christmas comes but once a year, but why the hell do they have to start it in August?"


'Cause that's when all the crap arrives from the factories in China.

To save money (and they did), the 'warehouse' space in the US is the store.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meh, I bought a tree at costco last week. We have done real Christmas trees in past years, but since tree shopping won't be fun this year AND we are going to be trapped in the house with it and I am 80% sure I am allergic to real tree, I insisted on a fake tree this year.
It's a giant box and it took up most of the car (and I got the smallest tree).
It isn't like I am putting it right now, but what is wrong with buying it now? It is in stock, I am not stressing about it, and it can happily sit in the basement until after Thanksgiving.
 
catmandu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was just there yesterday and saw the decorations. Just kind of shrugged because I managed a craft/fabric store for 20 years and we always got our Christmas stuff up in October. Made sense for that business since the majority of people were buying in order to make things for decorations or gifts. The weekend of Black Friday signaled the end of the Christmas buying season for us and we were close to normal numbers by the second week in December.

On the other hand, they just got their Duraflame fire logs in this week and were sold out in 3 days. I got 2 of the last few boxes.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In most years, this bothers me. This year? IDGAF. If people want to buy that shiat up to have SOMETHING or really ANYTHING to look forward to, good in them. Gotta find joy where you can this year
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We've had Halloween, which isn't really a thing here, and Christmas crap for at least a month in Germany, but Monday, I noticed we also have Easter stuff at the discount shop.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

