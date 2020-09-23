 Skip to content
(Whore tons)   Gang of trespassing teenagers go from car to car in secure police parking lot, letting cops know what they think of them   (discoverairdrie.com) divider line
483 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 9:28 AM



10 Comments
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those aren't cops, they're mounties.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


they were so excited that they flipped mirror image!
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man , I'm getting old. The cops themselves, look like kids dressed up in uniforms
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The teens were armed with a fistful of Tim Hortons gift cards and were placing them under the wipers on RCMP vehicles

US police will shoot you for doing that.  And then take the gift card.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Those aren't cops, they're mounties.


I'm a mounter myself.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only in Canada.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Only in Canada.


I was going to say, in the US those kids would have probably ended up suffering from a severe case of acute lead and copper poisoning due to all the high-speed injections of lead and copper into their bodies.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The cynical part of me assumes that the cops bought them themselves and staged this to make it seem like they are appreciated by the 'utes and therefore super cool people.

Pretty standard copaganda.

But then this is the RCMP so maybe they're actually doing their jobs well.
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's just a prank, bro!
 
