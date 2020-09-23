 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Bouncing boy sets record by jumping on his pogo stick 2,309 times. "He asked what the record was for pogo stick jumping and so he was like ok mom, I gotta go break the record now"   (fox43.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Violet Beauregarde Golden Ticket
Youtube QdHgvNb6WRE
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"I recorded it on my iPad. I didn't think it was gonna be 25 minutes long and I was like oh I hope I have enough memory,"
"She managed to get it all on tape"

Well? Which was it??
 
dittybopper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just don't do that in Perfection, Nevada:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ronnie_Zman: FTFA:
"I recorded it on my iPad. I didn't think it was gonna be 25 minutes long and I was like oh I hope I have enough memory,"
"She managed to get it all on tape"

Well? Which was it??


Film at 11.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Guys, don't read this.

Years ago on one warm summer day my friend's 7 year old son was bouncing on his pogo stick. Having a great time out on the driveway. Unfortunately he was wearing baggy shorts and his nether regions got too close to the spring and he pinched his junk in the spring. When he landed the spring opened so he wasn't trapped in there. He ran in to the house, holding himself, screaming and crying. Nothing permanently damaged, just a blood blister on the head but they threw that devil contraption away.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"What's the count, Mindy?"

- Tremors


/hadn't realized it's the same girl actress from Jurassic Park
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Just don't do that in Perfection, Nevada:

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


I didn't realize until recently that the little girl went on to do Jurassic Park

Fark user imageView Full Size


/And not muck else
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: dittybopper: Just don't do that in Perfection, Nevada:

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

I didn't realize until recently that the little girl went on to do Jurassic Park

[Fark user image 320x184] [View Full Size image _x_]

/And not muck else


That's not true.   She did Tremors 3: Back to Perfection:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That kid is going to be famous for the rest of his life.
 
