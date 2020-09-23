 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Another UK man killed by cows. Remember: your odds of bovine death are low but never zero - the steaks are just too high   (bbc.com) divider line
18
    More: Sad, Teacher, Richmond School teacher Dave Clark, Head teacher, deputy head, BBC World News, BBC, Dave Clark, deputy head teacher  
•       •       •

300 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Sep 2020 at 9:14 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will anyone ever take the secretive and illusive Cattle Death Squads seriously.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dave Clark was in a field in Richmond, North Yorkshire, when it happened on Monday evening. He was reportedly walking his dogs at the time.

They trampled him and left him *BOOM* *BOOM* flat all over.
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Dave Clark was in a field in Richmond, North Yorkshire, when it happened on Monday evening. He was reportedly walking his dogs at the time.

They trampled him and left him *BOOM* *BOOM* flat all over.


Could have been worse

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
Nyxie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This sounds like the opening of an episode of Midsomer Murders.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Didn't people learn from the Cow level in Diablo II that cows are lethal?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The other members of the Dave Clark 5 suspiciously absent
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another victim of Bovid19.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
RIP Dave

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
EAT MOAR CHIKN
Killer Cows
Youtube 3lR0Jt5Lt7I
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why they're so pissed off:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He was warned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Far side tried to give us all the real truth. We just weren't ready to hear it
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bits And Pieces - The Dave Clark Five - 1964 (w/lyrics)
Youtube AnGCmAkcSi0
 
Arlinsope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Meow! Meow! I'm a cow!
 
whitefalcon79
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Came for the Dana Lyons reference, leaving satisfied.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They told him to moooooove.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.