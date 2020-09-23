 Skip to content
(Metro)   People won't obey lockdown rules the second time any more than they did the first   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those of us who have been trying to isolate and stay good are growing really farking sick of the loudmouths who keep the need for a lockdown going
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sweden shrugs.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No shiat, that's why it was important to do it right the first time.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Those of us who have been trying to isolate and stay good are growing really farking sick of the loudmouths who keep the need for a lockdown going


THIS!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Start shooting them. They are a danger to the public at large.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Most people have obeyed where I live.

Then you get derpers like Loren Culp running for governor having rallies with no masks and Ted Nugent.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's like people just decided that nobody else in the world matters. I'd thought this was just a United States, North Korea, and Rwanda thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess at this point you can't blame them if they were relying on their government for guidance. They pretty much subsidized the spread by handing out cash to go out to eat. Now they're saying stay home.

Another fantastic example of right wing politics taking on reality and getting its ass kicked.
 
