(NPR)   Is your refrigerator running? Well if it's not, good luck finding a new one to buy. And if it is, you'd better catch it   (npr.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think Fox News established a while back that the main issue here is that we give out so much free money to poor people that they all own at least one and sometimes more than one refrigerator. For some poor people, owning refrigerators has become a kind of "bling," like wearing gold chains or having spinning rims on their cars. And once you turn a necessary appliance into a status symbol, demand for it obviously goes up. Which ultimately means that the hard-working Smith family on Main Street can't find a new refrigerator for their tasteful suburban home because Snoop "Skeezy Pimp" Roaddawg needs a fifth fridge for his hoopty.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We had a freezer die a couple of weeks ago.  Took 2 days to find one, and we ended up replacing the upright with a chest freezer.  Only got it because a there was a cancel on an order Store told us that otherwise it sould be a 2-3 month backorder.  Cleared out a different space in the garage for the chest freezer and am now kind of looking for a used fridge/freezer to put where the old one was (Beer Fridge!!!)
 
goodncold
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not a fridge but I had to buy a dishwasher yesterday to replace the one that I have been keeping on life support for the last 8 years. All the relatively cheap ones were out of stock with no confirmed delivery dates. The mid range (price wise) were on order and deliverable in 30 days. Only the most expensive models were available for immediate delivery.

The sales person was biatching about how their sales are down not just because people have less money to spend but because when they do have the money the product they can afford isn't available.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No, I do not want a farking giant ipad on the front of my farking fridge, JFC.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image 569x427]

No, I do not want a farking giant ipad on the front of my farking fridge, JFC.


then don't buy it.   Obviously someone does or they wouldn't make it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Local appliance stores around here have had signs up since April saying one unit per customer.

Fear based journalism certainly did get people in a panic
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My fridge died two months ago and it was more of an ordeal to get one than I anticipated. People were buying all the floor models as well.
Only got 12 years out of that fridge. Meanwhile, the one we brought from our townhouse is still going strong at 17 years out in the garage. When did they start making things shiattier?
 
farkturf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Went to buy one yesterday and could not find any decent ones for immediate delivery at Home Depot or Lowes. BTW, Lowes website lies and tell you it can be delivered the next day when it might take 2 months. But, Costco has them in stock for 3 day delivery - you just have to order it online.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Local appliance stores around here have had signs up since April saying one unit per customer.

Fear based journalism certainly did get people in a panic


People using appliances more + supply issues due to pandemic = Demand up, supply down (with no price increase) = Shortages.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Had four delivered yesterday to work, but we have been waiting for about three weeks.
 
sebacoyl chloride [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had to replace mine about a month ago.

Luckily, we have a local "scratch and dent" place that buys truckloads of random appliances that the chains don't want, and (on my second try) I got there just after they put the new stock out, so I was able to find a basic model.

It's not exactly what I was looking for (I was hoping for stainless to match the rest of the kitchen), but it was available and the price was right.
 
