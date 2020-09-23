 Skip to content
(Digital Trends)   Did you know the U.S. once seriously considered nuking the moon during the Cold War?
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not nuking the moon will prove to be our greatest mistake.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the kind of thinking that permeated government back when America was great.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you miss it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image image 425x239]
Not nuking the moon will prove to be our greatest mistake.


....I'm sorry but seeing that image reminds me of the whole Dark Angels storyline from the Horus Heresy timeline of Warhammer 40k
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: This is the kind of thinking that permeated government back when America was great.


Yeah, that was a strange era.

Ok, we have nukes. We've already dropped them on people and we can't really do that again. What can we do... I know, let's nuke an island and see what happens!

Well that was neat I guess... What else can we nuke. The upper atmosphere? That's actually a great idea!

That was pretty cool! What happens if we set one off underground?

This is awesome! Keep the ideas coming! The moon? You got it! How about Mars after that? Wait, had anyone thought about what would happen if we nuked THE SUN?!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta nuke something
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Gotta nuke something


If it turns out to be a bad idea, dragonballs will fix it right up.
 
nijika
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tide goes in, nuke the moon.
Can't explain that.
 
bismark189
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fallout 5: Tycho Crater
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


The moon nuked itself.  09/13/1999 never forget
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You ever nuke the moon....on DMT?
 
tekmo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
America can, should, must, and will blow up the moon.

...and we'll do it during a full moon, so we get it all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We didn't nuke the moon, and now Donald Trump is the President.  I'm just sayin'
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Testing nukes on the surface of our own planet rather than on the Moon got our invitation into the Galactic Federation rescinded.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean, we also had a plan to create a nuclear wasteland between Korea and China to prevent China from attacking.  Boys will be boys??
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because the Man in the Moon is a pinko Commie?
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Testing nukes on the surface of our own planet rather than on the Moon got our invitation into the Galactic Federation rescinded.


Pretty sure the Federation took one look at us and said, "Fark these dumbasses."
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: This is the kind of thinking that permeated government back when America was great.


It is also when we thought the moon was made of cheese.

Stupid cavemen didn't have cell phones.
 
way south
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems pointless, tho much of the cold war was.
I wonder if they could even tell which crater was the new one.
 
basicstock
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Space 1999 breakaway scene
Youtube mmm8L-BdAPI
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I, for one, welcome our sexy shape-shifting alien overladies.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: edmo: This is the kind of thinking that permeated government back when America was great.

Yeah, that was a strange era.

Ok, we have nukes. We've already dropped them on people and we can't really do that again. What can we do... I know, let's nuke an island and see what happens!

Well that was neat I guess... What else can we nuke. The upper atmosphere? That's actually a great idea!

That was pretty cool! What happens if we set one off underground?

This is awesome! Keep the ideas coming! The moon? You got it! How about Mars after that? Wait, had anyone thought about what would happen if we nuked THE SUN?!


Project Plowshare-Gasbuggy: https://www.youtu​be.com/watch?v=tECIrC​ew3QM
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes.  Usually during the annual recycling of this story.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course, whatever it takes to show that we're the best. Just claim everything.
That's why we're now going back.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I, for one, welcome our sexy shape-shifting alien overladies.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 199x253]


Meh.  Dr. Bergman was a better actor and got better scripts ("The Infernal Machine").
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a movie on this story?  It starred Albert Finny and Diane Keaton.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I assume it's back on the table now.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Where's the kaboom?"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: This is the kind of thinking that permeated government back when America was great.


Funny how parts of the right and the left are deluded into think how great things were in the 50's.

I blame Happy Days.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crom72
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I was going to reference that as well.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is a digital downloadable game whose entire premise is an independent cold-war era spy agency trying to prevent the U.S. or Soviets from nuking the moon.

Its very good.

trophy01.np.community.playstation.netView Full Size
 
